Top SmackDown News & Rumors: Former WWE champion has seemingly left the company, 'Mania 41 opponent for Cody Rhodes predicted, Bobby Lashley replaced

A very warm welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumours and news stories that could have a major impact on the blue brand's future. In today's edition, we will take a look at some splendid stories revolving around superstars such as former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes.

SmackDown's star attraction Cody Rhodes might have already renewed his feud against AJ Styles, but fans are excited to see him face his old friend in the future. Ever since Rhodes won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 40, fans have been clamoring for Randy Orton to feud with The American Nightmare. But will it happen?

#1. WWE SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Cody Rhodes, says Ryback

Randy Orton is arguably the biggest name on SmackDown along with Cody Rhodes. The two men have a rich history with one another, as Orton was a mentor to Rhodes early in his career. The two men were part of a faction called Legacy. Ryback stated that Rhodes vs Orton would be a marquee match for WrestleMania 41:

''It could be. Yeah! That one could be very big if they timed that perfectly. I agree. I think that, I think Randy-Cody is money when they are ready to get into that and they don't need to rush that at all ... If Cody holds the title to WrestleMania next year, it'd be interesting to see if they let Orton win the Royal Rumble and kind of let that be the trigger to all of that.'' said Ryback

The American Nightmare has successfully defended his Championship against AJ Styles and Logan Paul. After The Phenomenal One brutally attacked Rhodes on SmackDown this week, it appears their feud is likely to continue. It is possible that WWE is delaying a feud between Orton and Rhodes to save it for WrestleMania.

#2. Former 24/7 Champion Reggie has seemingly left WWE

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie, also known as Scrypts in NXT, has seemingly left the company. The star had become a major name in the 24/7 Division along with R-Truth and Drake Maverick. He had been part of multiple storylines and even served as a manager to the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Fightful Select reported that his contract was not renewed by WWE and it officially ended on June 1st. Reggie confirmed this and said that he has high hopes for his future. It was also revealed that while his contract officially ended on June 1st, he was told a month in advance that the company would not renew it.

#3. Bobby Lashley has been replaced by an NXT star

Expand Tweet

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley has been absent from SmackDown over the past few weeks due to an injury. He was initially set to take part in the King of the Ring tournament but had to pull out due to an injury. He has now been replaced on the official Superstars banner of WWE. The company posted the updated banner, replacing Lashley with Thea Hail.

NXT star Thea Hail has not even been drafted to the main roster yet. There is no word on Lashley's injury and status with the company. He was in a faction with The Street Profits called The Pride. After an intense feud with Karrion Kross' The Final Testament, the faction was about to start a new angle before Lashley got injured.