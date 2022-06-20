Top SmackDown Rumors: Backstage heat on former WWE Champion after return, Megastar to be replaced, Details on Brock Lesnar's return

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. Last week on the blue brand, we saw the on-screen return of Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. As per backstage rumors, McMahon's 'speech' did not go well with the locker room.

Vince McMahon recently stepped back as WWE CEO in light of an ongoing investigation surrounding him. He had announced he would appear on SmackDown, and many thought he would be making a major announcement. However, nothing like that happened. Let's take a look at the backstage reaction to his appearance and other interesting rumors:

3) Reported backstage heat on Vince McMahon for his return promo on SmackDown

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon came out on SmackDown and essentially just said, 'Welcome to SmackDown.' Though fans and the locker room felt that the former WWE Champion might address allegations against him or say something of note, his promo was considered to be "tone deaf" backstage, as per Fightful:

"A top talent immediately contacted Fightful and said it was "tone deaf and embarrassing," and believed it was his way of putting himself on screen as a power move to lessen the impact of an investigation's findings."

Ringside News stated that Mr. McMahon came on-screen in a happy and jovial mood to show the world how confident he is. He was accused of paying a former paralegal with whom he had an alleged affair with 3 million dollars on her way out.

2) WWE wants to replace Sasha Banks

💭 @sashathinkerr there will never be another sasha banks. there will never be another sasha banks. https://t.co/Bo7pPML0uq

There is a lot of confusion over Sasha Banks' status with the company right now. While some reports claim that the company has released her, some say she is still on the SmackDown roster, albeit suspended. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men had stated that The Boss is currently working on getting her release and has gotten attorneys involved. He also said WWE wanted to replace her:

"In their minds, they could clone Sasha with somebody else and have her fit that role, and no problem. It's now a role you're playing. It’s a role with mid-level actors."

The Boss walked out during RAW after allegedly being unhappy with the creative direction planned for her. She was suspended without pay and is now allegedly either already released or at least working on procuring her release.

1) Reason for Brock Lesnar's return

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will battle in the main event of SummerSlam once again, this time in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will battle in the main event of SummerSlam once again, this time in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! https://t.co/twpPhyzO9l

The Beast Incarnate made his way back to WWE on SmackDown last week. He attacked his old opponent, Roman Reigns, after his match against Riddle. The two men had a match at WrestleMania 38 where Reigns won and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The bout was believed to be the end of the long-term feud between the rivals. However, that isn't the case. Fightful Select reported:

"For those asking if this was reactionary after the Vince McMahon investigation, we're told that about three weeks ago plans were put in place for [Brock] Lesnar's return."

Randy Orton's unforeseen injury has led to the rivalry being re-ignited. Orton was originally supposed to face Reigns at SummerSlam. However, his back injury caused the company to change plans and bring in Lesnar.

