Reported backstage update on whether Brock Lesnar's return was due to Vince McMahon investigation

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go head-to-head in the main event of SummerSlam 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A new backstage report has revealed whether it was a reactionary move from Vince McMahon.

This week on SmackDown, Reigns defeated Riddle in his first Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense. At the end of the match, Brock Lesnar came out and delivered F5s to The Bloodline as the show went off the air.

It was The Beast Incarnate's first TV appearance since losing his WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. There was some immediate speculation as to whether Lesnar's return had anything to do with the ongoing investigations and allegations against Vince McMahon.

However, Fightful Select reported that Lesnar vs. Reigns had been the plan for a few weeks now, especially after it was clear that Randy Orton would be sidelined for the rest of 2022:

"For those asking if this was reactionary after the Vince McMahon investigation, we're told that about three weeks ago plans were put in place for [Brock] Lesnar's return. This would have been well after the investigation started, but well before the story about it ran."

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam will have a stipulation

As WWE has announced, the upcoming match between Lesnar and Reigns will be a Last Man Standing Match for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title. This match adds another chapter to the stars' longstanding rivalry.

The two men had their first clash at WrestleMania 31, which saw Seth Rollins cash in on his Money in the Bank contract and walk away with the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Since then, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced off numerous times in 2018 and between 2021 and 2022. Had it not been for The Tribal Chief getting COVID-19, they would have faced off at the WWE Day 1 premium live event before WrestleMania 38.

It will be interesting to see how the next chapter in their rivalry plays out. In the meantime, you can check out this week's SmackDown results here.

