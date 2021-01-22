Top SmackDown Rumors: Big betrayal teased for Royal Rumble; Dangerous move allowed for Roman Reigns; Former Champion to join The Tribal Chief? (22nd January)

Welcome to this week's edition of the top WWE SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact. With Royal Rumble just days away, the WWE Universe is abuzz with what could happen at the event.

As of now, SmackDown's top Champion Roman Reigns is set to face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the PPV. Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns' scheduled opponent for Royal Rumble, Adam Pearce, cited an injury and announced Kevin Owens as his replacement. This week on SmackDown fans will see the fallout of the events.

So without further ado, let us dive in and check out the biggest stories and rumors related to WWE SmackDown:

#5 SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio hints at betraying his son at Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio recently spoke on WWE's The Bump and talked about the chances of coming face to face with his son and SmackDown Superstar Dominik Mysterio at Royal Rumble.

Rey Mysterio said that if that were to happen then he would throw his son out of the match instead of helping him win it. The master of 619 said if the two started of Royal Rumble then he would not hesitate in eliminating his own son in order to secure a chance for himself to headline WrestleMania.

“I would have to throw him out right away. Yes! I mean, we have to do it. There is just no other option. Either he goes or I go, but I’m sure that I get first dibs on that, so he’s going over the top.”

Royal Rumble is the type of match that puts not only friendships but even family ties to the test, and it looks like Rey Mysterio is willing to teach his son a hard lesson of not trusting anyone in the 30-man Royal Rumble if such a scenario emerges.