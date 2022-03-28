Top SmackDown Rumors: Big name expected to betray Roman Reigns, Former WWE Champion to be removed from WrestleMania? Major championship could change hands

Welcome to another edition of Top SmackDown Rumors that could have a major impact. WrestleMania is a few days away, and WWE is on a roll to promote the most 'Stupendous' 'Mania of all time. A multitude of big matches will be taking place at the show.

This article will look at some big backstage rumors regarding top names such as Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Alexa Bliss. The Tribal Chief will face Brock Lesnar in a title unification match at WrestleMania 38. However, as per speculation, The Tribal Chief could get betrayed by one of his cousins:

#3. Jey Uso to turn on Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns took a long time to make Jey Uso understand his vision. But now, The Bloodline seems to be a tightly packed unit. However, Wade Keller of PWTorch said there had been speculation of turning Jey into a singles star and Roman Reigns' rival in the future:

"Not a lot to the match, and it diminished Jey Uso quite a bit if they ever have plans to have him be a singles opponent for Reigns, as is often speculated about," said Keller.

Jimmy Uso lost to Shinsuke Nakamura this week on SmackDown, while Jey Uso lost to Rick Boogs a few weeks back.

#2. SmackDown stars, including Kofi Kingston, could be removed from WrestleMania 38

WWE announced the card for WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday. Surprisingly, two former WWE Champions, Sheamus and Kingston, aren't on the card. The original plan was to have a six-man tag team match featuring Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch vs. The New Day.

However, with Big E injured, there's been a change of plans. A report by Fightful Select stated there are no concrete plans for Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods for WrestleMania. There could be a tag team match between Sheamus & Butch vs. The New Day. But there's also a chance they get cut from WrestleMania this year:

''However, it was reiterated to us that that match could be changed to include Ridge Holland, or scrapped altogether."

#1. Ronda Rousey expected to win At WrestleMania as per betting odds

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

According to BetOnline, Ronda Rousey is the favorite to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. The Baddest Woman On The Planet will face Charlotte Flair for the title.

Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose to go after Charlotte and her SmackDown Women's title. Betting odds also indicate that Roman Reigns is the favorite to win the match against Brock Lesnar.

