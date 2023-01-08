Top SmackDown Rumors: Details on former Universal Champion's future following injury, Sasha Banks set to make a return despite NJPW debut?

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Sasha Banks made history last week by leaving WWE and joining NJPW as Mercedes Moné. She attacked KAIRI at Wrestle kingdom 17 and will challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship next month. However, there may be a twist in the story, and The Boss could eventually return to WWE. Let us take a closer look at the situation, among other interesting SmackDown-related rumors:

#3. When Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble was finalized

Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns for the third time at a Royal Rumble event this year. Their match has been made official and will be for Reigns' WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

While the official announcement was only made this week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that the match was finalized in November 2022.

''We did get a lineup that was with planned listing for the Royal Rumble written in mid-November which listed the Pitch Black Match, Reigns vs. Owens for the title [which they seem to be building],'' said Meltzer.

The Prizefighter has been on the wrong side of The Tribal Chief since he returned to face The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. He has since been in a program against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Owens teamed up with John Cena to beat Reigns and Zayn on the last SmackDown of 2022.

#2. Is Sasha Banks set to return to WWE?

There have been rumors which suggest that Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, could join AEW.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that the belief within WWE is that she will not go to All Elite Wrestling and will eventually return. Banks was a SmackDown Superstar and held the Women's Tag Team Championship along with Naomi when they walked out last year.

“I also know from WWE that they are very strongly under the impression that she [Sasha Banks] will not wrestle for AEW (…) They think that she’s coming back at some point,” said Meltzer.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were expected to re-sign with WWE once their contracts expired as Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took charge of the creative team. Despite that, The Boss opted to leave and join NJPW. Her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 got mixed reviews as she seemingly delivered an underwhelming promo and botched her finisher.

#1. Future of SmackDown Superstar Bray Wyatt following injury

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt suffered a finger injury while wrestling Jinder Mahal at a recent WWE live event in Miami.

Meltzer also stated that Wyatt is unlikely to take any time off due to the injury. He will compete against SmackDown's LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023 in a Pitch Black Match.

''Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.''

Wyatt has not made his televised in-ring return since returning last year at Extreme Rules. His match against Knight at Royal Rumble will be his first premium live event match since WrestleMania 37. He has only wrestled a few times at WWE live events.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : Where should Sasha Banks go? WWE AEW 0 votes