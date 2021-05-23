Top SmackDown Rumors: Details about Reigns' reported heat with former World Champion, veteran ignored by Aleister Black, Cena return (23rd May) 

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. With WWE marching towards Hell in a Cell, SmackDown continued to give fans some stellar content this week.

In today's edition, we will take a look at what is in store for The Usos given all the confusion going on in the Reigns family. We will also take a look at the behind-the-scenes details of Roman Reigns' alleged heat with WWE legend Ric Flair, among many other interesting topics.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors and stories related to SmackDown:

#5 Details on SmackDown's Roman Reigns' alleged beef with Ric Flair

Former world champion Ric Flair recently discussed his fears about rumors of SmackDown's Roman Reigns having a problem with him being true. Speaking to Conrad Thomson, Flair admitted that he was worried that Roman Reigns had lost respect for him because of the trademark issue he had with WWE and Becky Lynch.

The 16-time World Champion had tried to trademark the monicker ''The Man'' which WWE was using for Becky Lynch. WWE gained the rights to the term in 2020 but the legal issue led Flair to think that some young superstars may have lost respect for him:

''I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns,” Flair said. “When that whole ‘The Man’ thing went upside down, I had to file the trademark and whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I walked right up to him and said ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ You want the kids to look forward to you coming, not here he comes again.''

Ric Flair said that he had pulled SmackDown's Tribal Chief aside in order to talk about the issue as he did not want to have WWE's top guy having any heat with him.

1 / 3 NEXT