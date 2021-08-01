Top SmackDown Rumors & News: Powerhouse performer willing to join Roman Reigns' faction, Sasha Banks sends heartwarming message for released superstar(1st August)

Welcome to this week's edition of the top SmackDown rumors and news stories. SmackDown continues to give fans exciting episodes each week, and this week was no different.

Not only did we see the return of The Boss Sasha Banks on SmackDown, but the SummerSlam match between John Cena and Roman Reigns has also been confirmed. In today's edition, we will take a look at why Sasha Banks took such a long time to make her return to WWE among many other interesting topics.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest news and rumors related to WWE SmackDown:

#5 Bronson Reed wants to join Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Missing an intercontinental champ *coughs* — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) July 19, 2021

Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed added fuel to the fire amid speculation that he is interested in joining The Bloodline on SmackDown. There have been a lot of rumors suggesting Reed is going to get a main roster call-up soon.

The Samoan Australian superstar told The Sportster's Denise Salcedo that he is willing to be part of Roman Reigns' faction on SmackDown. However, he did add that he isn't opposed to the idea of facing them either.

"Well I think a lot of people online fantasy book that. So I just like to feed their ego a little bit, {laughs} stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I’ve met them, they are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time I wouldn’t be against fighting those guys as well," said Bronson Reed.

The powerhouse athlete has made a major mark in NXT already and is pegged as one of the NXT superstars who could become huge on the main roster as well. It would be interesting to see Reed join Roman Reigns' faction as a heavyweight. It will also make the inner dynamics of the group even more interesting to watch.

