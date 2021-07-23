Former WWE Champion set to return and face Roman Reigns in a huge match next year - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in the middle of a dream run. Arguably the biggest heel in all of WWE right now, Reigns has defeated several major names in the last year and is reportedly set to have a dream match at WrestleMania 38 next year.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast recently reported that WWE is currently planning for The Rock to appear at Survivor Series later this year. There are no confirmations yet on what he could do at the pay-per-view. However, Zarian claimed that the plan on paper right now for the main event of WrestleMania 38 is for The Rock to face Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match.

“By the way, Rock vs Roman, that is what is soft on paper for the main event in Dallas. I mean, Dallas, 100,000 people, you need the freaking Rock,” said Andrew Zarian.

Here is our conversation on @Matmenpodcast regarding the Rock returning at Survivor Serieshttps://t.co/2V96hlf66L — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

WWE reportedly also has a backup plan for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 38

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest matches WWE could realistically book for WrestleMania 38. However, in case of uncertainties and injury fears over The Brahma Bull having a singles match, the company reportedly has some interesting backup plans too.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently, there have been talks about having a tag team match with The Rock and Roman Reigns teaming up with one of The Usos each. Meltzer, however, added that the singles match is still the preferred one.

"One idea that has been talked about, as the goal is Reigns and Rock in Dallas for the 2022 Mania, is that if concessions have to be made regarding Rock and movies and injury fears, that they do Reigns and an Uso vs. Rock and an Uso, so Rock can be protected from doing too much and it keeps it all in the family with the idea and Rock and Reigns as who is really the tribal chief. Obviously the singles match is the preferred match but any involvement of Rock is preferred over him not doing the show," stated Dave Meltzer.

As for Reigns, he is all set to face John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021 for the Universal Championship. The Leader of Cenation made his WWE return last Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank. The next night on Monday Night RAW, he made it clear that he is coming after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship. Will The Tribal Chief be able to overcome his biggest challenge yet?

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on The Rock's rumored WWE return and a WrestleMania 38 showdown against Roman Reigns.

Edited by Kaushik Das