Top SmackDown Rumors: Big name may be responsible for Billie Kay's release, veteran's botch at WrestleMania 37, former WWE Champion leaving? (23rd April)

#5 SmackDown's Michael Cole felt terrible after botch at WrestleMania 37

SmackDown's veteran announcer Michael Cole made a major faux-pas during the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. The match saw Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. But just as the bell rang to make Belair's victory official, Cole incorrectly stated Sasha Banks had kicked out.

The blunder received a lot of criticism from fans online. Cole's former announcing partner Corey Graves defended him on his podcast After The Bell, saying that Cole felt terrible after the botch.

“If there’s anybody that’s truly unshakable, it’s [Michael] Cole. Cole felt bad, he felt terrible but I can relate. I almost thought the same thing, from our vantage point, it was not crystal clear. I’m not making excuses cause it was what it is, it didn’t take anything away from the amazing moment, it was reality,'' said Graves.

Graves further stated that despite having a monitor and headset, the stadium was full of more than 20,000 roaring fans, which made calling the action more difficult. He further said that even he was unsure if Banks had kicked out or not, further emphasizing that it wasn't Michael Cole's fault for believing so.

