Top SmackDown Rumors: Vince McMahon nixes top Superstar's push, Big plans for former WWE Champion, Details on Brock Lesnar's 'walkout'

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Max Dupri.

The wrestling world has been abuzz since Vince McMahon announced his retirement. He will no longer serve as the CEO or creative head of WWE.

It was also rumored that on the heels of his exit, Brock Lesnar declined to show up for SmackDown this week. However, The Beast Incarnate was eventually persuaded and appeared on the blue brand:

3) Details on Brock Lesnar's walkout

It was reported that The Beast Incarnate wasn't happy with Vince McMahon announcing his retirement. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that he declined to show up to SmackDown. It was also reported that Lesnar essentially said that if McMahon is gone from the WWE, then so is he.

Rumors also indicated that WWE had planned for Goldberg to replace him at SummerSlam if he didn't return. As per Fightful Select, the whole situation was 'overblown'. He did return to SmackDown and will most likely be honoring his commitment to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

2) Max Dupri's push on SmackDown has been nixed because of backstage heat

Former NXT Superstar LA Knight, who made his debut on the blue brand as the manager of the Maximum Male Models, has found himself in trouble. As per PWTorch, he has rubbed a few people the wrong way backstage and will be written off on television. Vince McMahon took the call to remove him from the faction.

He will be replaced by his 'sister' Maxxine as the new manager for Mån.sôör and Ma.çé. It was also said that McMahon believed he wasn't fitting well and planned to replace him. It is unknown at this point if he will be sent back to NXT or return with a new character.

1) Sheamus and Drew McIntyre likely to face each other at SummerSlam

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that arch-rivals Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will likely be added to the SummerSlam card. The two Superstars have been feuding with each other for the chance to face the WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle in September.

The two are set to take on each other yet again in a 'Shillelagh' match dubbed a 'Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match' next week. However, The Celtic Warrior has been backing out of his matches with McIntyre of late and something similar could happen next week as well.

McIntyre is one of the biggest SmackDown superstars and it would be unfathomable if the company leaves him out of the SummerSlam card.

