Top SmackDown Rumors: What could be next for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania, Former WWE Champion's in-ring career over? 21-year-old to become 'another Brock Lesnar'

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The match will be a title vs title unification match. The winner of the match will walk out of WrestleMania as the WWE and Universal Champion.

In today's edition, we will take a look at what the plans are for the winner of the WrestleMania main event. Plus, we will talk about what the future holds for Big E after the tragic accident that took place on SmackDown last week. So without further ado, let’s dive in:

#3 Big E's in-ring career could be over after botch on SmackDown

Big E suffered a broken neck after being suplexed on the floor by Ridge Holland on SmackDown. The severe injury has thrown a wrench in Big E's WrestleMania plans. As per Fightful Select, Big E was set to team up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch.

A report also stated that Big E has suffered a C1 fracture. The fracture does not require surgery but often heals incompletely. Such injuries are commonly associated with paralysis or instant death.

Big E was lucky in that regard but unfortunately, the fracture may mean the end of his wrestling career, as per Dr David Cho.

#2 WWE has reportedly chosen the next Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been busy in his feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. It looks like WWE has chosen who they want to make the next Beast Incarnate. Former Olympian Gable Steveson will likely be making his main roster debut soon and will be booked just like Brock Lesnar.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company has big plans for the 21-year-old who will be making his main roster debut soon. "Gable Steveson will also be fast-tracked to the main roster. Meltzer said "the idea is for him to be another Brock Lesnar."

#1 Potential plan for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns will put the Universal title on the line at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. However, Lesnar will also be putting the WWE title on the line for the match. Dave Meltzer has noted that Reigns is the favorite to win the match as he is a full-timer as compared to Lesnar, who will return to a lighter schedule.

So if Roman Reigns wins at WrestleMania 38, then he will become the unified WWE and Universal Champion. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the winner of the match will be referred to as the "Unified WWE Champion."

