Top stable to grow, win major title, and more - 4 possible directions for Karrion Kross following his return to WWE NXT 

WWE fans were left shocked on Tuesday night following a gripping episode of NXT. Nathan Frazer and Axiom surprised everybody by defeating The Wolfdogs. In a pulsating battle, the duo defeated Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin to claim the prized NXT Tag Team Title.

The surprises didn't stop at the massive upset, however. While Frazer and Axiom celebrated their victory, the pair were suddenly blindsided. It became clear rather quickly that the two behemoths laying them out were Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain.

AOP didn't come alone, however. Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett were also there. While it is seemingly obvious what Akam and Rezar will be doing on the white and gold brand in the coming weeks, Kross' goals are much less obvious.

This article will ponder at a handful of possible directions for the former two-time NXT Champion. This includes aiding others to success, growing his dangerous faction, and even chasing after a title he's never held. What might Kross do on the white and gold brand?

Below are four possible directions for Karrion Kross following his return to WWE NXT:

#4. Karrion Kross could primarily focus on leading AOP to gold

Karrion Kross spent the bulk of his WWE career on his own. That, of course, is with the sole exception of his wife, Scarlett. Beyond them being united, Kross never really worked with others. He certainly didn't do so long-term.

That has changed now with The Final Testament. The malicious Kross is in a stable with Akam, Rezar, and the legendary Paul Ellering. With Akam and Rezar, he may very well be taking them under his wing to make them bigger and better than ever before.

If Karrion's goal in WWE has shifted from his success to others reaching heights higher than they previously could have, his journey in NXT could be centered around AOP. Kross may primarily serve as a manager for The Authors of Pain and guide them to the NXT Tag Team Title without competing much himself.

#3. He could attempt to win the North American Title for the first time

Oba Femi is the most dominant champion in NXT. While Ilja Dragunov is, at times, seemingly unstoppable, he doesn't have the attributes Oba has. The powerful WWE performer is bigger, younger, and stronger than anybody else on the roster.

The NXT Men's North American Champion asserted his dominance this past weekend at Stand & Deliver when he defeated Josh Briggs and Dijak in one of the craziest Triple Threat matches in history.

Kross, however, is a different breed. The experienced star may be next to step up to Oba, especially if Femi manages to get through Ivar. With how vicious Karrion is and with The Final Testament watching his back, he may be too much for the young and powerful prodigy to handle.

#2. Kross could recruit more WWE stars for The Final Testament

So far, The Final Testament has had mixed success in WWE. In theory, the stable should be unstoppable. The Authors of Pain are the most imposing and dominant tag team in wrestling, and Karrion Kross is quite imposing himself.

Despite that, they ultimately failed in their first major feud. The Final Testament was recently locked in a bitter rivalry with the Bobby Lashley-led The Pride. The two groups clashed at WrestleMania XL in a Philadelphia Street Fight, where The Pride stood tall. The reversal on The Grandest Stage of Them All would disappoint Karrion Kross.

As a result, it may be time to increase the ranks and add more firepower to the group. NXT has a lot of untested and underrated talent. Shawn Spears or Joe Gacy, for example, could fit into the psychotic nature of the stable. Ridge Holland needs a home after all of the recent drama he's been involved in, so perhaps they could recruit him.

#1. He could chase the NXT Championship

The NXT Championship is the most prestigious title a male superstar can win on the white and gold brand. Numerous top WWE stars rose to prominence thanks to winning this belt during their formative years in the promotion.

The current holder of this prestigious belt is Ilja Dragunov. While The Mad Dragon appeared on RAW this week, he will remain on NXT until the 2024 draft at least. Dragunov will defend his title against Trick Williams at NXT Spring Breakin'.

Regardless of which man leaves the premium live event with the prized belt, Karrion Kross may target the winner. Kross is a two-time NXT Champion, and he would likely be eyeing another reign with the coveted title. If he could win it back, it may make him the most dominant NXT Champion in history.

