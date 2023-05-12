Top stable heading to RAW? - 6 NXT stars who should still be called up to WWE's main roster this summer

The WWE Draft 2023 is over and the new rosters for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have officially settled in. While not everybody is yet to debut on their new brands, the rosters have been decided.

Interesting, the 2023 draft was heavy on NXT call-ups. In total, 18 stars from developmental brand have been called up, although with a few caveats. Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn were drafted as free agents and thus haven't been officially signed to any brand as of yet.

With such a plethora of new stars joining the main roster, it may seem surprising to some that there are still several NXT Superstars who are ready for the big stage. In fact, some would argue that a handful of names are more ready to join the main roster than some already selected.

This article will look at a handful of superstars who should join the main roster this summer. It could either be in the lead up to SummerSlam or the nights following the epic summer event.

Below are six NXT stars who should still be called up to WWE's main roster this summer.

#6. Ilja Dragunov could be a major threat to any WWE title

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov.



The world wouldn’t be ready for this match. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov.The world wouldn’t be ready for this match. https://t.co/56PUdAmCCv

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense superstars in pro wrestling. The Russian-born superstar first debuted in 2012 and signed with WWE in 2019. While on the NXT UK brand, Ilja held the United Kingdom Championship.

Dragunov is currently on NXT where he's been engaged in a heated rivalry with Dijak. While their feud will no doubt last until at least NXT Battleground, Ilja could be a top contender to be called up once their rivalry comes to an end.

The Russian superstar could be a major threat to any title on any brand. On top of that, there are some incredible matches awaiting him. Clashes with the likes of Imperium and The Brawling Brutes alone is enough to make fans salivate.

#5. Elektra Lopez should join the LWO

Elektra Lopez

Elektra Lopez is a powerful superstar. She first began appearing on NXT television on a regular basis beginning in 2021 with the transition to NXT 2.0. She remains part of the brand even with change in branding.

The talented Lopez has seemingly been trying to find her footing on NXT. She was part of Legado del Fantasma, but didn't end up joining the main roster alongside the trio of male superstars last year. Still, that could change soon.

Legado del Fantasma is now part of the Latino World Order. She could join Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega as a full-time member. Who knows, she and Vega could even challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#4. Ivy Nile & #3. Julius Creed & #2. Brutus Creed, Diamond Mine could be called up together

Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine is a faction on WWE NXT. The group has had numerous members over the years, including released stars such as Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hachiman, and Malcolm Bivens. NXT's Damon Kemp was also a member at one point.

The stable currently consists of Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The current members of the stable have all been part of the group since 2021. The Creed Brothers are former NXT Tag Team Champions and are seemingly ready to join the main roster.

While all three could arguably benefit from more polishing, The Creed Brothers are spinning their wheels on NXT and thus the trio should be called up. They could feud with the likes of the LWO, Judgment Day, Hit Row, and The Viking Raiders. They could fit in on any brand.

#1. Bron Breakker is ready for the big stage

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we've heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character.



There are tentative plans to call him up after SummerSlam. Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we've heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character.There are tentative plans to call him up after SummerSlam. https://t.co/etUmpvHcMs

Many believe Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. The talented star is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Bron is also a two-time NXT Champion, having lost the title briefly to Dolph Ziggler and then again recently.

His most recent title loss came courtesy of Carmelo Hayes, who is now the top dog of NXT. Bron has a chance to regain the belt, however, as the two will clash at the upcoming NXT Battleground event. Breakker could end up joining the main roster afterwards.

As seen in the embedded Tweet above, WRKD is reporting that Bron could be joining WWE's main roster after SummerSlam. If the reports turn out to be accurate, Breakker could dominate either RAW or SmackDown depending on which brand is lucky enough to have him.

Poll : 0 votes