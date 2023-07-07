WWE's stables are facing a lot of issues as of late. Damage CTRL is messy, as Dakota Kai is injured, and neither Bayley nor IYO SKY can get on the same page. Meanwhile, the meltdown of The Bloodline has been a major aspect of programming each week.

Another stable is seemingly struggling. The Judgment Day, a faction featuring Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, has been dominant on Monday Night RAW for around a year now. Yet things aren't going as smoothly for the group as they once were.

Finn and Damian, in particular, seem to be at each other's throats. While they both claim things are fine when discussing their issues publicly, they constantly argue and suffer from miscommunication. This has cost them wins in major matches.

Many fans believe that they are watching the fall of The Judgment Day. While their future remains unclear, this article will dive into why the dominant RAW stable shouldn't break up quite yet. Why should they remain stable moving forward? What reason do they have to avoid separating?

Below are four reasons why WWE shouldn't break up The Judgment Day.

#4. The faction is popular and elevates each member

Nobody ever could have anticipated that The Judgment Day would grow to be as successful as it has become. WWE Hall of Famer Edge started the group in 2022 to become a cult-like leader, elevating those around him.

Things changed when Finn Balor joined the group. Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley kicked The Rated-R Superstar out. Dominik Mysterio joined later, and they've all grown as performers ever since. Not only that, but their positions on the card have risen as well.

Given how well it has worked in boosting their careers, ending the group now seems unwise. They can still reach a higher level, and by staying together, their chemistry and popularity among the WWE Universe could be what helps elevate them. Breaking up could hurt their momentum.

#3. Judgment Day should be together for longer in order for their breakup to be more effective

As noted, Judgment Day began to form in early 2022. Edge became a villain following his return at the Royal Rumble. Damian Priest then joined his side at WWE WrestleMania 38, and it wasn't until the summer that Finn was added to the group.

Dominik joined a little after Balor did, but ultimately, the foursome have only been united for around 10 months or so. While that's an impressive run, WWE has some stables that have been around for years. The New Day, for example, has remained united for nearly a decade.

Judgment Day's breakup will mean more if they spend more time together. Fans are already becoming attached to the group and their interesting dynamic. If the company allows for that attachment to grow, their eventual breakup will be all the more impactful. Why rush it?

#2. The faction hasn't dominated the championship scene yet

Rhea Ripley is the only Judgment Day member with gold

Judgment Day is a successful unit. There's no denying that they've become a top act in WWE and on Monday Night RAW. They frequently main event the red brand and even appear throughout the three-hour show.

Regarding championships and credentials, Rhea Ripley is the only stable member to win a title since the group formed. She's the reigning Women's World Champion. Damian Priest has a chance to catch up, though, as he won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Still, one of the trademarks of a successful faction is seeing each member holding championship gold at once. Instead of the popular group breaking up now, they should wait until after they all hold gold. Maybe once they lose the belts, they can finally split. Doing so beforehand feels counterproductive.

#1. WWE is already booking a stable splitting up with The Bloodline

The Usos and Roman Reigns

While The Judgment Day is the most dominant faction on RAW, the most powerful and impressive faction in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole resides on SmackDown. Of course, that group is The Bloodline.

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has been the top stable in wrestling for around three years. The story of their rise, dominance, and collapse is often considered one of the best angles in wrestling history. It has fans captivated.

The fall of the impressive faction is taking place right now. Judgment Day breaking up at the same time as The Bloodline saga feels like overkill. Allowing for the cocky stable's collapse to come later, once Roman Reigns' story is complete, could allow both angles to feel more meaningful and unique.

