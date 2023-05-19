Top stable that recently returned to television, dominant faction - 4 Dream matches if The Shield still existed in WWE

What if The Shield were in WWE today? The very thought of the dominant stable being on RAW or SmackDown each week is enough to excite many fans, as the faction was, for many, a staple of their childhood.

The Shield trio debuted on November 18, 2012, at Survivor Series. The group comprised Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, & Dean Ambrose. While the stable broke up and reunited at various points, their last match was on April 21, 2019.

Roman Reigns is now the biggest star in pro wrestling, while Seth Rollins is arguably the most beloved. Both men are bigger names than ever before. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) is one of the must-see stars in All Elite Wrestling.

If somehow the three men were all in World Wrestling Entertainment together in 2023, there'd be numerous huge matches they could participate in. This article will look at a handful of dream matches for one of the greatest factions ever.

#4. The Bloodline and The Shield clashing would be magic

Solo Sikoa & The Usos

While The Shield is undoubtedly one of the greatest factions in WWE history, The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant stable in all of pro wrestling. The leader, interestingly enough, was also a member of The Shield.

Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman representing the remainder of the group. Sami Zayn was once part of the stable as an Honorary Uce, but he exited earlier this year.

Obviously, Roman can't be on both sides. Still, Solo Sikoa & The Usos are a dangerous trio. What would happen when the trio of brothers united to battle their cousin, Rollins, & Ambrose? The bout would be chaotic, but it'd also be unforgettable. Can Roman overcome his family?

#3. The Brawling Brutes could have an excellent fight with The Shield

The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes is one of the top stables on WWE SmackDown. The group formed last year but was initially billed as heels. Due to their hard-hitting style and love of fighting, fans organically gravitated towards the trio.

Sheamus, a former WWE Champion, leads the faction. Meanwhile, Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is another key figure in the group and a former NXT United Kingdom Champion. Lastly, the powerful Ridge Holland completes the trio.

The Shield vs. The Brawling Brutes would make for an incredible rivalry. All six men love a good brawl, but the solo success of The Shield would likely mean that they'd stand tall in the end. Still, it'd be unwise to count out the brutish trio.

#2. The O.C. could become the natural rival for The Shield

The O.C. is a unique stable, as it was created based on the success of another faction, which was also modeled after many legendary factions from the past. Of course, The O.C. is essentially a spinoff of The Bullet Club.

AJ Styles leads The O.C., but he isn't alone. OG Bullet Club members Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows are also part of the faction. Meanwhile, Mia Yim was added to the group in the latter half of 2022.

A feud between these two factions could be extremely interesting. Both have a lot of experience together. While Gallows & Anderson lack the main event-level singles success of the other four men, they are tag team experts.

In the end, Mia Yim at ringside could be the X-factor in how the match would play out. Could she help The O.C. win?

#1. Judgment Day has been dominating WWE RAW

While The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE & all of Sports Entertainment, they're now exclusive to the Monday Night RAW brand. However, the red brand isn't free of dominant factions, and their most fearsome group is Judgment Day.

The intense stable consists of four top stars in WWE. The SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio make up the stable, with Edge initially being the man who created it. He has since been removed from the group in the violent faction.

As great as The Shield is, they'll likely be unable to stop The Judgment Day. While Mia Yim could potentially interfere on The O.C.'s behalf in that dream bout, there's no question that Rhea Ripley would aid her fellow stablemates. Rhea is too much of an X-factor, meaning Judgment Day would stand tall in WWE.

