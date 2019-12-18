Top Star believes AEW Champion Chris Jericho is the GOAT

If there's one AEW Wrestler whose star is on the rise, it's Sammy Guevara. He is arguably in one of the best heel stables in professional wrestling with The Inner Circle and is slated for great things heading forward. He's also fortunate to be working with Chris Jericho, who he considers the GOAT (greatest of all time).

In an interview with Fightful, Guevara also discussed that he was happy with the freedom The Young Bucks have given him, especially when it comes to his VLOG and its comparison with Being The Elite. He said,

"Theirs is so much more popular than mine so I think it'd be stupid for them to be mad at me. The thing with The Bucks and all them, they don't care at all. They want everybody to get over. Whatever they think about me in the ring, kicking their ass, whatever. Outside the ring, I think they're really good dudes and they want everybody to succeed. Personally, I want to surpass their YouTube channel and continue to kick their ass (in the ring)."

Guevara also said that it was amazing to work with the AEW Champion Chris Jericho. He said,

"It's amazing. He's the GOAT and has been doing this longer than I've been alive. To be around a guy with that much knowledge is only gonna make me step up my game that much more."

Guevara's star is on the rise and it's certainly true that he has the best of teachers in Chris Jericho.