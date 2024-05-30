Top star to cash in his MITB contract, Major star to return & more - 3 surprises fans deserve at WWE SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 is right around the corner, but there's no doubt that the ongoing events of the company will have a big impact on the summer extravaganza.

The company is taking full advantage of the huge wave of excitement after WrestleMania 40 and will continue to ride it when August comes. The Biggest Party of The Summer might bring some unexpected twists and turns, as well as some big comebacks and exciting title changes.

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at three surprises fans deserve to see at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

#3. LA Knight wins the Money in the Bank contract in July and cashes in at SummerSlam

With the current SmackDown and RAW rosters being stacked, there are quite a few superstars who have a shot at grabbing the contract at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in July.

Out of various prominent stars, LA Knight is the one name that truly stands out. The Megastar received a significant push last year, propelling him to stardom and putting him in the title picture.

He even dared to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but unfortunately, he couldn't clinch the title and ended up falling to the midcard. However, Knight managed to win over the hearts of fans, and now it's high time WWE considers giving him the Money in the Bank contract this year.

The Megastar was so close to winning last year that it's about time he won the contract this year. Imagine the shock when he cashes in his contract at SummerSlam and takes down the top champions, making the most of his momentum and rising to the top.

#2. Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Gunther

Gunther recently defeated Randy Orton and became The King of the Ring, earning himself a well-deserved shot at the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2024.

However, The Ring General's dream of winning the championship might just stay a dream if Brock Lesnar makes a comeback at The Biggest Party of The Summer and ruins his chances of becoming World Champion.

The Stamford-based promotion planted seeds for this feud at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event when these two behemoths confronted each other in the middle of the ring. However, a singles match couldn't come to fruition due to various circumstances.

SummerSlam 2024 could finally see these two superstars coming face-to-face again, with Lesnar interfering and causing Gunther to lose the match. WWE might seize this opportunity to pave the way for a potential showdown between them, potentially taking place at Survivor Series 2024.

#1. The Rock returns to confront Cody Rhodes

The feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 40 was intense, featuring brutal fights, intense promos, and epic beatdowns.

Fans were thrilled to see them face off on Night One of WrestleMania 40 in a tag-team match. The Rock pinning Rhodes left everyone buzzing with anticipation for a one-on-one match. The excitement continued the following night on Monday Night RAW, where a singles match was tantalizingly hinted at.

The Final Boss made it clear that he wasn't done with The American Nightmare. To show that he meant business, he could make an appearance at SummerSlam, throwing down a challenge to Rhodes for a future showdown.

This has all the potential to captivate the audience and generate excitement all around the world. If Rhodes manages to overcome The People's Champion, it could very well become another defining moment in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback