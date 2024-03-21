What does Gunther think of his confrontation with Brock Lesnar? The Ring General reveals what it gave him

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE dream matches many wrestling fans anticipated to see, but certain issues may have halted the clash between both men. However, fans got the opportunity to see an intense face-off between the duo at last year's Men's Royal Rumble.

Gunther was the first to enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and spent a record time before being eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes. Despite the loss, The Ring General dominated the ring, but one person who could have been a serious problem was entry number 12, Brock Lesnar. Both men faced off at the Rumble, but it was cut off due to Bobby Lashley's interference.

Reports emerged at the beginning of this year that The Ring General vs. The Beast Incarnate was supposed to face at WrestleMania 40. However, the latter was pulled out of WWE TV following Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

During a recent interview with India Today, Gunther opened up about his confrontation with The Beast at last year's Royal Rumble. The Intercontinental Champion revealed that Brock wasn't just his dream opponent, but a measuring stick for greatness.

The Imperium Leader added that his face-off with Brock at the Rumble happened at the best possible stage of his career, as he was fairly new to the main roster. Gunther admitted that his confrontation with Lesnar proved to be a confidence booster.

Expand Tweet

Does Gunther think Brock Lesnar will return to WWE?

It was Bobby Lashley who ended up eliminating Brock Lesnar [Image Source: WWE.com]

As per the latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was no movement regarding Brock Lesnar's return to the Stamford-based promotion. From the looks of it, even the Intercontinental Champion thinks the same.

The Austrian juggernaut stated that although he has always been vocal about facing Brock at WrestleMania, he wasn't sure if Lesnar would ever return to the company. However, Gunther maintained that he'd still be open to the idea if The Beast made a comeback.

Who will Gunther face at WrestleMania XL instead?

Now that it's unlikely for Lesnar to return in time for WrestleMania XL, The Ring General has found another worthy challenger. After a grueling Gauntlet Match last week on RAW, Sami Zayn earned the right to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if we ever get to see Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar inside a WWE ring.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : If Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther happened, who do you think will win? Brock Lesnar Gunther 0 votes View Discussion