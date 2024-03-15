Brock Lesnar's WWE return hits a roadblock - Reports

WWE has distanced itself from Brock Lesnar at the moment, and as per some recent reports, there are no plans for Lesnar's WWE in-ring comeback any time soon.

Following the seriously disturbing lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, The Beast Incarnate vanished from the company. Even though Lesnar was not directly mentioned in the Vince McMahon lawsuit, he was seemingly referenced as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

This led to the Stamford-based promotion slowly excluding him from multiple plans heading into this year's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. He was also supposedly scheduled to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40, but plans were dropped after the lawsuit went public.

According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one WWE source had noted that there was no movement at all right now to bring Brock Lesnar back as an active performer.

Paul Heyman discloses why he turned down WWE Hall of Fame induction while managing Brock Lesnar

Legendary manager Paul Heyman is going to take his rightful place in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

The 58-year-old currently manages Roman Reigns, but he played a major role in helping a young Lesnar climb the ladder of success. In a recent interview with TMZ, Heyman revealed why he turned down a Hall of Fame induction while managing The Beast Incarnate.

The Wiseman shared that if he had accepted the honor back then, his work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would not have been reflected in his Hall of Fame induction. This is why he initially declined the offer.

"Well, I mean, imagine it this way, if I had accepted the award while I was The Advocate for Brock Lesnar and none of my work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was part of my Hall of Fame induction," Heyman said.

To be fair, The Wiseman's work with The Bloodline has been some of the best of his entire career.

