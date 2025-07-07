Top star to join Seth Rollins; Dominik Mysterio to betray Liv Morgan? 5 shocking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has been offering great episodes lately, especially after Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. Tonight's episode will continue to build towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025.

WWE has been keen on delivering multiple special events every month this year, and this month is no different. The company has done a great job at developing Evolution 2025, Saturday Night's Main Event, and SummerSlam 2025 simultaneously. Stars like Goldberg, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will likely appear on tonight's WWE RAW to build their ongoing storylines leading to matches on the aforementioned events.

Here are five shocking decisions fans might witness tonight.

#5. Dominik Mysterio could betray Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

It has been weeks since Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury, and her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio hasn't stopped supporting Roxanne Perez, who also holds Liv's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodríguez.

With Roxanne now a full-time member of The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom will likely help her pick up the victory against Kairi Sane tonight on WWE RAW. In a shocking turn of events, Dominik could have a somewhat romantic moment with Roxan Perez. He could betray Liv Morgan to start an on-screen relationship with Perez, possibly creating drama that fans will remember for quite a while.

#4. Bayley might turn heel

The friendship between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria has taken a wild turn since the former returned to take revenge on Becky Lynch, who took her out of her match at WrestleMania 41.

The tensions between the three stars involved became uncontrollable, so Adam Pearce announced that they would battle for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2025.

While Bayley is currently a babyface, she might go berserk and turn heel tonight to injure Lyra Valkyria. She could do this to ensure she gets to battle Becky Lynch without any distractions, thus giving her a better chance at becoming the new champion.

#3. Sami Zayn might turn heel

Sami Zayn has been a beloved babyface for years but has unfortunately never won a World Championship in WWE. He defeated Karrion Kross at Night of Champions, but their storyline continued on last week's WWE RAW episode as Kross attacked Zayn backstage in frustration.

Karrion Kross is known to be a devil-esque character who manipulates babyfaces into turning heel. While he hasn't been successful in turning the former Intercontinental Champion heel yet, he could achieve it on tonight's episode of the red brand. Sami Zayn could finally decide to embrace the dark side and even join forces with Seth Rollins in an attempt to finally become a World Champion in 2025.

#2. LA Knight might attack CM Punk

LA Knight has been feuding with Seth Rollins' faction for quite a while, and CM Punk reignited his rivalry with The Visionary after Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during his match against John Cena at Night of Champions.

While LA Knight is a loved babyface, he may not like The Best in the World interfering in his business on WWE RAW. In case Seth Rollins gets away from both of his rivals tonight, LA Knight could attack CM Punk in frustration. This could lead to a Triple Threat feud between the three megastars.

#1. Rhea Ripley could turn heel

Rhea Ripley is all set to battle IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025 after the champion confronted her to lay out a challenge.

However, both stars are currently babyfaces, thus making fans wonder which star they should support at the upcoming premium live event. This confusion could be solved today if Rhea Ripley decides to turn heel and unleash a brutal assault on IYO SKY. This is unlikely to happen, but that is exactly what will make the heel turn shocking if it materializes. Mami finally embracing her villainous side once again would be something fans would be shocked to see on tonight's WWE RAW.

