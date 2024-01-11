Top star no longer headlining major hometown event? - 4 possible ripple effects of The Rock's WWE return in 2024

2023 was a big year for WWE. They made more buzz than ever before, and the business as a whole was the healthiest it had been in decades.

Needless to say, 2024 has a lot to live up to, but the year started off with a bang. During RAW Day 1, the company's first show of the year, The Rock made his shocking return to programming.

He had a promo with Jinder Mahal, proceeded to beat up the former World Champion, and then left fans shaken to their core by referencing The Bloodline. Many now believe a long-time dream match between The People's Champion and Roman Reigns could come to fruition.

While it remains to be seen if The Rock is sticking around to do a major match or two or if he'll even appear on television again, if The Rock does indeed compete in the ring, it could have both positive and negative ripple effects throughout the company. In this article, we will look at a handful of those potential effects.

Below are four possible ripple effects of The Rock's WWE return in 2024.

#4. Rhea Ripley may not headline Elimination Chamber in Australia

WWE has several major premium live events planned in 2024. Some will be in massive stadiums in the United States, such as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Other events will be in arenas internationally such as Bash In Berlin and Backlash France.

One of the most highly anticipated shows of the year happens to be Elimination Chamber Perth, Australia, which is set to take place in February. Fans naturally have assumed the big event would be Rhea Ripley's homecoming.

There's a chance things could change, however. Instead of The Eradicator headlining Elimination Chamber, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be the big match at the epic event. Rhea losing her main event moment would be quite disappointing, but at the same time, Reigns vs. The Rock is a dream match.

#3. Cody Rhodes could lose his WrestleMania spot

Another unfortunate victim of The Rock's return could be Cody Rhodes. While many fans believe The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could happen at Elimination Chamber Perth, there are others who feel the bout is too big for an international show, whatever that means.

If that logic is correct, as flawed as it may seem, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns won't happen at WWE Elimination Chamber. Instead, the dream match would headline WrestleMania 40. The bout is the biggest match the company could produce currently.

Unfortunately, many believe Cody Rhodes could, should, and will finish his story at WrestleMania 40. A rematch with Reigns, where Rhodes finally dethrones The Tribal Chief, is arguably the best move. Instead, Cody could lose his spot to The Rock and even potentially turn heel.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to WWE for one more match with The Rock

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a WWE Hall of Famer.

While The Rock returning for a big match at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania is exciting, he isn't the only WWE legend to have done it in recent years. The legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

The WWE Hall of Famer battled Kevin Owens in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania. While he hasn't returned to the ring since, it was an epic moment that fans will never forget. He could potentially have one final bout if The Rock does indeed return to the ring.

Austin and The Rock have had three matches at WrestleMania. If both men are willing to return to the ring, they could close out their careers by being each other's final bout. The Rock vs. The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 40 would be truly special.

#1. Randy Orton's revenge on Roman Reigns could be delayed

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Finally, Cody Rhodes is far from the only star who has issues with Roman Reigns. The likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Jey Uso all have attempted to dethrone The Tribal Chief of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2023 and beyond.

One star who is looking to do it next is Randy Orton. The Bloodline viciously brutalized the former WWE Champion and put him out of action for a year and a half. Since returning to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames, Orton's goal has been clear; he wants to destroy the stable and win Roman's title.

Unfortunately, The Viper's chase for revenge could be delayed if The Rock returns. Orton will unlikely face Roman again at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania if The People's Champion does return to the ring. The Fatal 4-Way may be his only opportunity until after WrestleMania season.

