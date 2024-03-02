Top star to miss WrestleMania due to an injury? - 4 possible finishes for Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will have a big show tonight. Over 11,000 fans are expected to be in attendance and both Roman Reigns and The Rock will be returning to television after not appearing in front of a crowd last week.

As exciting as the ongoing Bloodline saga is, it could be argued that the story of Damage CTRL is equally as intriguing. Bayley exited the group in violent fashion recently and Dakota Kai has revealed she is healthy and is cleared to compete.

Kai and Bayley are set to team up later tonight. The former Damage CTRL members will battle The Kabuki Warrior's Asuka and Kairi Sane in what is seemingly a non-title match since there has been no marketing or promotion of a title match thus far.

Many fans are curious as to how this bout will turn out. Could Dakota Kai and Bayley be a dream team that crush the tag team champions? Could a top champion interfere? There are several potentially exciting finishes and this list will look at a handful of the most likely options.

Below are four possible finishes for Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The Kabuki Warriors could dominate and re-injure Dakota Kai

Bayley and Dakota Kai's issues in WWE could be potentially serious or they could get past them. That drama could go in either direction, but even if the pair work well together tonight, they may still be in trouble. Their opposition is seriously talented.

The Kabuki Warriors are two of the best WWE performers ever. They're both former champions and the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. As a result, they may dominate their opponents. This is especially true since Dakota Kai had been out injured for some time now. They may even re-injure the New Zealander which then leads to a referee stoppage.

This outcome could be more tragic than fans realize. If The Kabuki Warriors re-injure Dakota Kai, she will certainly miss out on WrestleMania XL. While there wasn't a clear path for her at The Show Of Shows yet, losing out on a chance to compete would be crushing for her.

#3. Bayley and Dakota Kai could work well together and stand tall

Bayley doesn't quite trust Dakota Kai yet, based on what we've seen on WWE television. Despite that, the pair did seem to find a way to patch things up last week after the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion claimed to have been attacked backstage.

While it is easy to dismiss Kai's claims and assume she will betray Bayley, there's a chance that doesn't happen. Instead, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could be honest and loyal to Bayley, which in turn leads to the two working well together.

If that happens, Kai and Bayley could potentially defeat The Kabuki Warriors in non-title action. Both opponents are very familiar with each other, as well as tag team wrestling. While they may lack the obvious chemistry of their opponents, Kai and Bayley could surprise the world with a combination kick and Roseplant DDT for the win.

#2. Iyo Sky could cost Bayley the win

The destruction of Damage CTRL has been something many fans have expected for quite some time. Regular WWE viewers will know that Bayley and Iyo Sky have had tension, dating back almost a whole year now, which finally culminated in an explosive blowout after the Royal Rumble 2024.

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, Bayley revealed that she knew Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Iyo Sky were talking about The Role Model behind her back. Thereafter, she went on to make an epic challenge to Sky for her title. Bayley will compete against Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

While that bout is exciting, making an enemy out of Iyo Sky could prove to be dangerous. Come Friday Night SmackDown, Sky could easily interfere on behalf of the Women's Tag Team Champions. For example, she could hit Bayley with her title belt or even an Over The Moonsault, while the referee is distracted, helping The Kabuki Warriors to pick up the win.

#1. Dakota Kai could shockingly betray Bayley on WWE SmackDown

As noted, there are serious trust issues with several players in this ongoing Damage CTRL saga. Bayley called out The Kabuki Warriors and Sky for their betrayal, but Dakota Kai's allegiance remains a question mark.

WWE fans doubt her loyalty and honesty, despite her seeming insistence that she never expected things to go so far and that she has Bayley's back. Unfortunately, there is a very real chance that Kai is manipulating the former Damage CTRL leader and this is a set-up.

In a heel turn that would make Ric Flair proud, there's a chance Dakota finally tags in on SmackDown only to shockingly boot Bayley in the face. From there, all four members of Damage CTRL could beat The Role Model down, leading to a no-contest.

What fate awaits Bayley at SmackDown tonight? Sound off with your comments below!

