Top star to turn heel, surprise Elimination Chamber winner- 4 things The Rock might be planning if Cody Rhodes refuses his offer

In less than 24 hours, The Rock will meet Cody Rhodes again. The Final Boss wants Rhodes to "sell his soul" and has gone out of his way to manipulate the WWE Champion by giving him a glimpse of the privileges he will have as The Rock's champion.

The American Nightmare will announce his decision to the Hollywood megastar at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Although fans may expect the champion to turn heel, Rhodes, a genuine babyface, might turn down The Final Boss.

However, as he has mentioned before, The Final Boss is 20 steps ahead. Hence, he could have a backup plan if Rhodes refuses his offer.

#4. The Rock could manipulate CM Punk to sell his soul

CM Punk is not a fan of The Final Boss, who infamously took his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 29 by defeating Punk at Royal Rumble 2013. Furthermore, The Second City Saint gave Cody Rhodes some words and advice on SmackDown.

Punk also stated that he would've taken Rocky up on his offer if he were offered the same earlier in his career. However, this could be a ruse. The Chicago Native might sell his soul to The Rock if he is promised a WrestleMania main event.

The Straight Edge Superstar could be lured into the Hollywood star's trap with the promise of a WrestleMania main event, his elusive lifelong dream.

#3. The Final Boss might enter the Elimination Chamber himself and win

This is the unlikeliest of all options, but it could prove the most intriguing. Realizing that no one on the roster will be willing to do his bidding, The Final Boss might take matters into his own hands.

Angered by Cody Rhodes' refusal, The Rock could become a last-minute addition to the Men's Elimination Chamber. Alternatively, he could use his power to strong-arm his way into a one-on-one match with the winner immediately upon the conclusion of the chamber match.

Either way, Rocky could punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania at Elimination Chamber, leading to the long-rumored show-closer between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss.

#2. Drew McIntyre might win with some help

One rumor that has made the rounds recently is the possibility of Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Elimination Chamber and facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This would make sense because McIntyre could be The Rock's guy.

The Final Boss has always been a great admirer of the Scottish Warrior, and their off-screen bond could translate into a fruitful alliance on TV. Rocky could help McIntyre win the Men's Chamber.

He could use his authority to give McIntyre a second shot upon his initial elimination, or Rocky could illegally enter and help his chosen one win the Chamber.

#1. The Final Boss might strip Cody Rhodes of the WWE Championship

By now, fans are well aware of The Final Boss' backstage power and influence. He may have been extra-cordial to Cody Rhodes recently, but he could reignite their rivalry if Rhodes refuses his offer.

Feeling disrespected by Rhodes' refusal, The Rock could strip the American Nightmare of the WWE Championship. Since he refused to become Rocky's champion, The Final Boss may believe that Rhodes doesn't deserve to hold the top prize.

Such an event would add another unexpected twist on The Road to WrestleMania, further enhancing interest heading into The Show of Shows.

