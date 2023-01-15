Top star to undergo a dramatic character shift, chasing top title - 5 possible directions for Braun Strowman following his loss on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman has had a great run on WWE SmackDown ever since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment towards the end of the summer. The big man has regularly made an impact by smashing and destroying nearly everybody in his wake.

The Monster Of All Monsters has been nearly undefeated since returning to the company. He's only lost two bouts, the first coming against Ricochet in the WWE SmackDown World Cup. His second loss came on the most recent edition of the blue brand.

Strowman challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown and despite putting on an incredible performance, he ultimately came up short. The big man showed a side of himself that very few fans had seen prior, but he still couldn't get the job done.

Now that he's lost in his pursuit to win the Intercontinental Championship, many fans are wondering what's next for the big man. Could he continue chasing gold? Might he have a dramatic character shift?

Below are five possible directions for Braun Strowman following his loss on WWE SmackDown.

#5. He could continue to chase Gunther following his loss on WWE SmackDown

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

As noted earlier in this article, Braun Strowman came up short in his attempt to dethrone Gunther of his coveted Intercontinental Championship. The two had an epic bout on WWE SmackDown, bu Strowman failed to get the job done.

Still, his loss does have a few qualifiers. While it didn't play a role in the finish, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci did try to interfere earlier on in the bout. Additionally, he went into the match with a damaged arm thanks to brutal attacks from Imperium in the past.

Braun may choose to continue pursuing the belt despite his loss on WWE SmackDown. He may feel that he can still defeat Gunther if the opportunity arises, especially if his arm has more time to heal before a potential rematch. Given how good their match was, most fans likely won't complain about seeing them clash again.

#4. Braun could team up with Ricochet and chase the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Ricochet and Braun Strowman did not start off as friends. The two talented WWE SmackDown stars initially had beef over Strowman mocking smaller wrestlers on Twitter. Ricochet referenced this leading into the two clashing in the SmackDown World Cup.

The One And Only shocked the world and defeated The Monster Of All Monsters. Thanks to their bout and a mutual enemy in Imperium, the pair were able to patch up their differences and unite. Both have gone on to explain that the duo are practically a cheat code. Incredible size and power with unbelievable quickness and agility. They're arguably the perfect combination in that regard.

The two talented stars may decide to team up on a regular basis moving forward. Adam Pearce recently announced a tag team tournament for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Could the two participate in the tournament in the hopes of eventually winning the gold?

#3. He could try to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 Royal Rumble is quickly approaching. The epic event will be held on Saturday, January 28th from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The card will feature two 30-person Royal Rumble Matches. One will feature male competitors while the other will feature female superstars.

Braun Strowman could potentially enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Given his size and strength, he's the perfect competitor for the Royal Rumble. Strowman has had success in battle royals before, winning the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia along with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Of course, winning the Royal Rumble is ultimately a step to winning a top championship in the company. If Strowman manages to win the epic bout, he could then challenge Roman Reigns for one, or potentially both, of his world titles at WrestleMania 39. Could Braun become the Universal Champion again? Only time will tell.

#2. Strowman could turn heel on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman

As noted, Braun has been mostly successful since returning to WWE SmackDown right before the autumn. He has won all but two matches and defeated most of his opposition in impressive fashion. Still, there's likely some frustration bubbling underneath the surface.

Both of his two losses have come in high-stakes situations. He failed to win the first-ever WWE SmackDown World Cup and then the Intercontinental Championship. The unfortunate losses could lead to a significant character shift. Strowman may even turn heel.

Braun has been a villain before, even beginning his main roster career as one. Still, fans often love to cheer for the charismatic big man. Despite that, he can play a compelling villain and his loss to Gunther may lead to him snapping. A vicious heel turn could be bad news for the rest of WWE SmackDown.

#1. He could finally rejoin Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have a long and complicated history together. Strowman joined the main roster as the black sheep of The Wyatt Family on Monday Night RAW. He eventually split off from the group and made a name for himself as a singles star.

The two weren't quite done with each other, however. Bray and Braun later feuded, with Wyatt using Alexa Bliss to taunt and manipulate The Monster Of All Monsters. Their issues led to some very bizarre but memorable segments during the ThunderDome era.

With their past, a reunion between the two friends-turned-rivals is always possible. Many believe that Wyatt may be forming a stable on WWE SmackDown. If he is, Braun could be one of the perfect members to join the group. If Bray can manipulate and control a monster who is also a former Universal Champion, nothing can stop him.

