Top stars gang up on The Bloodline, new main roster talent interviewed - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE had a fun week, and some of it was reflected on their streaming services. While much of the programming was the standard fare, Thursday featured a bonus show that numerous wrestling fans tuned in to see.

Monday, for example, featured just the standard episode of RAW Talk, breaking down the action from the red brand's latest episode. Tuesday was also typical, as the only upload was a week-old episode of NXT.

Wednesday was busier than the prior days, thanks to a new episode of The Bump featuring Liv Morgan and a month-old episode of RAW. Thursday continued being busier thanks to a new episode of This Week In WWE and the epic WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The coming days won't be as busy as the recent Premium Live Event-themed weekends have been, but five new uploads are still coming to the service. This includes new in-ring action, an indie show, and more. What's set to arrive on-demand?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The popular series will air the latest episode on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at around 12 PM EST. This is the standard time the show airs each week.

For those unaware, the series features two hosts breaking down the action from WWE Friday Night SmackDown the prior night. In addition to the analysis, three interviews from the arena were spliced into the program.

Last week's episode of the series featured three interviews, which can be seen in the video above. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate first spoke about their big win. Afterward, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and B-Fab were interviewed. Lastly, SmackDown's newest sensation, Tiffany Stratton, spoke on camera.

#4. wXw Wrestling will offer a new upload

A new episode of wXw We Love Wrestling is set to arrive on-demand on both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. More specifically, the German wrestling promotion's latest addition to the platforms will arrive on Saturday, February 10.

This edition of the series is titled wXw We Love Wrestling #54. The special was initially taped back on October 29, 2023. Several months later, it will soon arrive on-demand for fans to check out at their leisure.

Nine matches were held on the show, although it was only meant to be eight until one bout was changed. wXw and international stars featured include the likes of LSG, Ava Everett, Shigehiro Irie, Axel Tischer, and Baby Allison, among others.

#3. WWE Friday Night SmackDown & #2. Main Event, recent shows will become available on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon arrive on both WWE Network and Peacock. As a reminder, the company's main shows air on other networks and streaming services prior to arriving on-demand.

WWE Main Event from January 25 will be added on-demand on Saturday, February 10. The opening bout of the show featured RAW's Brutus Creed battling NXT's Myles Borne. The main event featured RAW's Chelsea Green taking on NXT's Gigi Dolin.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 12, 2024, will become available on Sunday, February 11. The main hook of this show was a Handicap Match featuring AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton against The Bloodline. This led to members of the fierce faction being brutally taken out.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Kelani Jordan vs. Stevie Turner

A new episode of NXT Level Up will also be streaming this weekend. The show will air on WWE Network and Peacock immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST. As a reminder, it will not be available on-demand after streaming for Peacock users for up to two weeks, thanks to a deal the promotion has with Hulu.

As has become the standard, the February 9 edition of NXT Level Up will feature three matches. The main event will see Tavion Heights battle one member of the No Quarter Catch Crew. It isn't yet clear if that will be Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp, or Charlie Dempsey.

The opening bout of the night will see Kelani Jordan clash with Stevie Turner. Lastly, Keanu Carver will battle Big Body Javi himself, Javier Bernal, in singles competition.

