Top SummerSlam Rumors & News: Reason why WWE brought Brock Lesnar back,  Becky Lynch's return, Belair breaks silence after loss

SummerSlam this year was a mixed bag with a lot of interesting happenings and some surprises. The show saw two of WWE's biggest names come back. After months of being absent, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar made his much-awaited return to confront Roman Reigns.

We also got to see Becky Lynch make her comeback at SummerSlam. She beat Bianca Blair in 27 seconds to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. We also saw Damian Priest become the new US Champion by defeating Sheamus.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some interesting backstage news and rumors from SummerSlam this year:

#5. Reason why Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Lesnar to return since he was last seen at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate finally made his return at SummerSlam in a completely new look.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men has implied that the reason why WWE brought Brock Lesnar back was to give AEW an answer for CM Punk's recent return.

This was the answer. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar attacked John Cena and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns after their match. It had been reported that WWE were holding off Lesnar's return until they were ready to match him against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar was last seen when he got beaten by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship. However, it is clear that the former Universal Champion has decided to go after his old rival Roman Reigns instead of the WWE Champion on RAW.

Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman will have an important role to play in this rivalry, as Heyman had been Brock Lesnar's advocate before he left WWE. Whose side will Heyman choose now that two of his biggest clients have come face-to-face?

