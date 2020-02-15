Top Women's Championship to be defended at WWE Super ShowDown

Bayley is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. After dispatching her most recent challenger, Carmella, in nefarious fashion on SmackDown, the Champ claimed that her next title defense will be at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The former family-friendly face revealed her intentions when interviewed backstage after her victory over the Princess of Staten Island.

Before she dispatched of her latest challenger, Bayley interrupted A Moment of Bliss to rub her superiority in the faces of both Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. After she won her match, the Champ attacked Carmella, prompting Naomi to come out to her defense.

Naomi had confronted Bayley on the SmackDown following the Royal Rumble. It seemed to set up the fact that Naomi would be the next challenger, but Carmella won a Fatal Four-Way for the right to challenge for the title.

Now that Naomi has staked her claim once more, will she be the one to challenge Bayley at Super ShowDown? Will Carmella get some justice do to losing only because the Champ used the ropes to her advantage?

Whoever she defends the title against, this will mark the second time a match featuring women will be held on a WWE show in Saudi Arabia. Lacey Evans and Natalya competed in the first-ever women's match in the country at Crown Jewel last October.

The second match will up the stakes for the women with a title on the line. The challenger will be determined at a different time. Who should get the opportunity at the next big show for WWE?