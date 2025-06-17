Top WWE babyface to turn heel and cost a major championship match next week on RAW? Exploring the chances

The latest episode of RAW played a major role in building the feuds and storylines heading into Night of Champions. However, WWE also made a few big announcements for next week's edition of the red brand. Bayley and Becky Lynch will lock horns in a one-on-one match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Rumors have been buzzing that Lyra Valkyria could turn heel next week and cost The Role Model. The possibility arose after Bayley got herself a title shot last night when the 28-year-old was seemingly already in line to get a rematch against Lynch. After the match was made official, Valkyria confronted the multi-time women's champion backstage on RAW, as if she was demanding answers.

She was visibly enraged due to Bayley taking her spot. While the chances of Lyra Valkyria turning heel are low, she can invade the Women's Intercontinental Championship match next week. The former champion might interfere in the match and unleash a brutal attack on Bayley and Becky Lynch. With an attack like that, she could make a bold statement that she would no longer be overshadowed.

A major reason why it could happen is that WWE is unlikely to pull Valkyria from the championship picture so soon. Besides, the company would likely avoid a clean finish to the match between The Role Model and The Man. Lyra Valkyria's potential interference could therefore lead to a blockbuster Triple Threat Match between all three women at any upcoming premium live event.

However, this is only a speculation, and it remains to be seen how things shape up. Regardless of what happens, things have started to get interesting in the women's division on RAW lately.

Lyra Valkyria to recapture the Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW?

Lyra Valkyria is not done with Becky Lynch as she is hellbent on recapturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Given the recent chaotic situation on RAW, it looks like WWE is indeed heading towards a Triple Threat Match involving Bayley, Valkyria, and Lynch.

There is a high chance that it could take place at SummerSlam this year with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line, and not on a random episode of the Monday night show. Well, if that happens, fans can expect a title change as Lyra Valkyria could once again reclaim the coveted title that once adorned her shoulder.

WWE views the 28-year-old as the future of the women's division, and the company holds her in high regard. Triple H seemingly has plans to give Valkyria another championship run to establish her as a main-event player before catapulting her to the main event scene.

So, the possibility is very high that Lyra will reclaim her throne by capturing the coveted title in the coming months. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

