"I know how special this is"- Top WWE heel breaks character to praise Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Damian Priest was full of praise for Rey Mysterio, despite being in an on-screen feud with him.

The Archer of Infamy and the rest of The Judgment Day have been embroiled in a rivalry with Rey Mysterio and Dominik over the last few weeks. The heel stable has repeatedly tried to recruit Dominik to their faction and has attacked the father-son duo on multiple occasions.

During his recent chat with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Damian revealed that he has a lot of respect for The Master of 619 and appreciates the latter's contribution to the growth of the Latin community.

“What he’s [Rey] done, and especially for the Latin community, is something that I still strive for and work hard at, you know, just representation and what not. So, seeing him throughout all these years and then now being able to be a part of that, it’s special. Although we’re feuding, I know how special this is. It is a big deal and I love that I’m doing this now. Like, it’s the first time we’ve ever interacted on TV and it’s happening now during his anniversary in WWE. So for me, it’s perfect timing.” (h/t- cagesideseats)

Damian Priest also shared his thoughts on Rey Mysterio's son

Dominik Mysterio has been associated with WWE since 2019. The Mexican even captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Rey, becoming the first father-son duo in the company's history to achieve the feat.

While Dominik has been on the receiving end of the beatdowns from The Judgment Day numerous times, he is admired by Damian Priest outside the squared circle. Here's what the former United States Champion told Rick on the same podcast:

"No it’s not [easy growing up live on TV], and that’s probably what we admire about him is that although he’s extremely young, he’s wise beyond his years as far as how he’s able to adapt and handle all this attention. This is a crazy world. WWE is a crazy, crazy world," said Priest.

It'll be interesting to see how the storyline between The Judgment Day and Dominik and Rey Mysterio develops further. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions have managed to defeat Finn and Damian on multiple occasions, but the villainous faction have got the better of them with Rhea Ripley by their side.

