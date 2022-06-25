High-flying moments are among the biggest thrills in WWE as fans admire the superstars' acrobatics, execution, and timing. Each move contains suspense as to whether or not it will connect with the opponent.

"Equal risk, equal reward" is indeed the norm when it comes to high-flying moves. But there have been some instances where superstars have put their lives at risk while pulling off certain moves.

On that note, let's look at the top 7 extreme high-flying moments in WWE history.

#1 On this list of 7 extreme high-flying moments in WWE history: Shane McMahon's Leap of Faith on The Undertaker - WrestleMania 32

Shane O Mac's extreme high-flying tendency

When WWE announced Shane McMahon would face The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 32, fans expected him to do something out of the box. He delivered. With The Phenom laid on the announcer's table, Shane O’Mac climbed to the highest spot available - the top of the cell. He signaled the impending high-flying leap with the sign of a cross.

However, The Dead Man moved out of the target range and McMahon's classic elbow drop failed to connect. Nevertheless, the leap was a moment to behold for the audience. Shane McMahon was stretchered out of the arena that night but that didn't deter him from performing similar moves in the future.

#2 Jeff Hardy Swanton Bomb on CM Punk - SummerSlam 2009

The TLC match at SummerSlam witnessed the most extreme moments in WWE. Competitors used all the high-flying moves in their repertoire during these matches.

Jeff Hardy was hellbent on defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship by any means necessary. He climbed a 20-foot ladder while CM Punk lay at the announcer’s table. The Charismatic Enigma then swooped like an eagle on his target, delivering one of the best Swanton Bombs of his career. Jeff injured himself as a result of that and ended up losing the match, but he earned the respect of the crowd with his extreme high-flying move.

#3 Shawn Michaels elbow drop on Vince McMahon - WrestleMania 22

High-flying HBK connected the elbow

Shawn Michaels had a rare match with Vince McMahon back in 2006 as their rivalry was put to the test at WrestleMania 22. WWE made matters worse for the Chairman and booked the match as a No Holds Barred. Vince couldn't wiggle out of this one with DQ or escape.

The heavily publicized match won the Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Match of the Year award. Michaels was keen to punish McMahon, and at one point in the match, Mr. WrestleMania put a garbage can over his opponent and forced him into lying on a table.

The HBK then scaled a ladder and delivered an elbow to the Chairman. Fans went bonkers when Michaels hinted at a DX reunion and flashed a DX chop prior to the drop.

#4 Rikishi Splashes Val Venis - Fully Loaded 2000

The Steel Cage match witnessed the misfortune of Val Venis getting squished by a 400 lb giant. It occurred during the Fully Loaded pay-per-view, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Rikishi succeeded in the fight on top of the cage and managed to throw Venis inside the ring. Escaping the cage for victory was not allowed. When the giant now glanced below, the frenzied crowd realized his intentions. Rikishi threw caution to the wind and slammed into the lying Val Venis. Lawler screamed in shock as the audience erupted dramatically. Nobody had ever seen anything like it.

#5 Edge Spears Jeff Hardy - WrestleMania 17

The TLC triple threat tag-team match at WrestleMania was a dream come true for many fans. It featured teams of Edge and Christian, the Dudley Boyz, and the Hardy Boyz. The WWE Tag Team Championship dangled above the six men. The match had fans on the edge of their seats as superstars came crashing down from high spots. It set the benchmark for the moments to come.

Jeff Hardy was hanging from the Tag Team Titles, nearly 20 feet above the ground. Edge climbed on top of another ladder and took down Hardy with a Spear. The flawless timing of the high-flying jump combined with the collision on the mat makes this one of the best high-flying moments you'll ever witness.

#6 Jeff Hardy Whisper in the Wind on Umaga - RAW 2008

Jeff Hardy was in a difficult position as Umaga was proving to be a tough opponent to pin. Meanwhile, Randy Orton was a looming threat to his escape from the cage or the door. Thankfully, Jeff's daredevil instincts kicked in.

Following a Twist of Fate on Umaga, Jeff made his way to the top of the cage. It seemed like he wanted to escape from the top. However, The AntiChrist of Professional Wrestling had other, devious high-flying plans. He leapt, crashing into The Samoan Bulldozer with a Whisper in the Wind. Orton's face reflected the stunned expression of the audience.

#7 Shane McMahon Leap of Faith on Big Show - Backlash 2001

Jeff Hardy’s gravity-defying moves earned him multiple spots on this list. However, Shane McMahon is an equal competitor in the WWE daredevilry. We will end the high-flying moments list with his classic elbow drop from a 50-foot high position.

WWE has seen various instances of David versus Goliath in its 42 years. However, Shane O’Mac against The Big Show at Backlash rewrote the definition of a Last Man Standing match.

The match saw Test interfere and run in to attack The World’s Largest Athlete with a big boot. Shane decided to follow up by climbing the stage structure. He then proceeded to hit a Leap of Faith from the scaffolding. The dive remains one of the most amazing moments in WWE history.

