Top WWE RAW star to go on a hiatus due to backstage frustration? Looking at potential twist

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night, and it was another great show. The Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's Tournament got underway on the flagship show last night. Two Triple Threat Matches were featured on the show. One bout saw Jey Uso defeat Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston, while the other saw Pete Dunne emerge victorious against The Miz and Xavier Woods.

The erstwhile King Woods, in particular, was the sentimental favorite, and The New Day member gave it all in the match. However, despite his best efforts, the 37-year-old failed to get the job done. This loss could potentially lead to Xavier taking a break and embracing the dark side following his potential hiatus.

As he noted on social media, Woods is heartbroken after his defeat. The New Day member has shown signs of frustration lately. The RAW star has expressed his fear to Kofi about the latter possibly trying to replace the injured Big E with Odyssey Jones. Last Monday, Xavier showed visible disappointment when Kingston tagged Jones instead of him during the six-man tag match.

While Woods claimed last night that he and Kofi were ''emotionally matured grown men,'' who could express their displeasures openly, he clearly wasn't convincing. Now that his goal of winning the Intercontinental Championship is dashed, at least for now, the WWE RAW Superstar could go on a hiatus to rejuvenate himself and later return, only to snap on his partner and the WWE Universe.

The former King of the Ring might show a more vicious and aggressive side of himself for the first time following his potential hiatus. However, the angle is entirely speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see how Xavier Woods reacts to his latest setback.

Kofi Kingston could be in a different tag team on WWE RAW without Xavier Woods

If Xavier Woods does take time off, this wouldn't be the end of the world for his partner, Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion seems to have formed a bond with Odyssey Jones. The two met and bonded at the Performance Center and now hang out backstage.

Since they've already teamed up as a trio, it would make sense for Kofi to form a tag team with Odyssey during Xavier's potential absence. This could lead to the duo coming even closer, which might upset Woods even more.

Regardless, Kofi and Odyssey would make for a great tag team, and they could potentially win the World Tag Team Championship during their time together. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on WWE RAW in the coming weeks.

