Former WWE champion suffers big loss; thanks crowd for cheering him up

This week’s episode of WWE RAW kicked off the number one contender tournament for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Although Bron Breakker isn’t in favor of this competition and wants a challenger at Bash in Berlin, superstars participating in the tournament are very excited. However, a former champion was disappointed with himself this week after crashing out in the first round of the contest.

Xavier Woods entered a Triple Threat Match against The Miz and Pete Dunne in the the number one contender’s tournament. The three WWE Superstars displayed great skills and locked in well with each other. The New Day member had almost secured the win before Pete Dunne nicked it away and qualified for the next round.

While Woods was heartbroken after the loss, he added a tweet on X, thanking the crowd of Providence, Rhode Island for boosting his morale.

Trending

“Was pretty upset about not advancing in the #1 contenders tournament. But after the show, the crowd really came through and lifted ya boy up. Thank you Providence,” wrote Woods.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

While Xavier Woods will be going back to accommodating Odyssey Jones in The New Day, The Miz, who also lost the match might be in trouble. Moreover, he may be in danger because of a man who is currently feuding with Woods.

Karrion Kross has his eyes on WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz

Karrion Kross and his faction, The Final Testament have been incessantly chasing after Xavier Woods for several weeks on WWE RAW. The leader of the heel crew has been asking Woods to abandon The New Day and join his group by using several mind games. However, it seems he now has his eyes on The Miz.

Kross was seen speaking to The Miz backstage this week. While it wasn’t clear what they were talking about, knowing Kross, he was probably trying to influence Miz.

Expand Tweet

Notably, The Miz is also in a very vulnerable position right now. His teammate R-Truth was recently destroyed by Bronson Reed. Thus, he is alone right now, and Kross may persuade Miz to leave The Awesome Truth and join him. With no allies on his side, it would be interesting to see how The A-Lister will protect himself against The Final Testament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.