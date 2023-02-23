Over the past few years, WWE fans have noticed a significant change in SmackDown star Gunther's physique. The Austrian star recently commented on how his weight loss has affected his in-ring work.

The former NXT UK Champion arrived on the company's main roster in April 2022. He has since become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st Century.

On an episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves asked The Ring General if his weight loss helped with his endurance, as he recently lasted the entire duration of the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble Match. In response, Gunther said:

"I always used to be, even when I was heaviest, I got to say, I never got an issue with stamina," GUNTHER said. "I had really long matches before. But, I got to say, it is still a lot easier now than it used to be. Going into the Rumble, if you start at #1, you have, you know, you have to struggle through all of it if you want to make it. But, I like those situations, if that makes sense. Let's call it a high-pressure situation." (H/T WrestlingInc)

As the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has restored the title's honor and has beaten some tough opponents in the process. He has outclassed former world champions like Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Rey Mysterio.

Gunther says former WWE Champion is his toughest opponent so far

As one of the company's most fearsome performers, very few superstars can match Gunther's speed and power. However, one top star who gave him a run for his money last year was Sheamus.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Gunther revealed why The Celtic Warrior is the toughest opponent of his career.

"I would say so far, looking at last year, it was definitely Sheamus. Very physical competitor, same as me. And I think that fed off each other pretty well. But it's definitely - yeah, I can say after Clash at the Castle it was definitely an experience. It's a big rush in the moment and stuff. But it was one of the most physical matches I had to go through so far. So I would say Sheamus [is my toughest opponent so far]." (34:40 - 35:10)

Check out the full video below:

In a match that seemingly rejuvenated Sheamus' career, the two rivals gave it their all at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Fans will have to wait and see if they will lock horns again.

Is Gunther WWE Championship material? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes