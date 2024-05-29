Top WWE Star to become World Champion after 11 years & more - 3 opponents Damian Priest can face at SummerSlam 2024

Damian Priest clinched his first World Title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. He will now put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on June 15th.

The Archer of Infamy has only been champion for a month now. If he successfully defends his title against The Scottish Warrior, he'll head to SummerSlam 2024 as the reigning champion.

Let's look at three stars who could challenge Damian Priest for the title if he walks in as champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Seth Rollins could return and challenge Damian Priest at SummerSlam

The former World Champion dedicated his utmost efforts to elevate the title into a highly esteemed championship on the red brand. Seth Rollins showcased his unwavering commitment by taking on dual responsibilities at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Pulling double duty took a toll on him, resulting in his defeat to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary has been absent from the scene ever since. Upon his comeback, he may decide to vie for the World Heavyweight Championship against Priest. Notably, The Punishment was Rollins' first challenger after the former won the title at Night of Champions 2023.

#2. Finn Balor could betray Damian Priest

Finn Balor and Damian Priest got into a fiery argument after Priest's impressive title defense against Jey Uso at Backlash France on May 4.

Despite appearing to have resolved their issues the next night on RAW, there is a chance that Balor might deceive his ally and target the World Heavyweight Championship soon. This could also be more plausible now that the heart of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, is out with an injury.

The Demon has a clear shot at becoming World Champ, particularly with SummerSlam approaching, the very event where he secured his inaugural World title in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. CM Punk could become World Champion after 11 years at SummerSlam

CM Punk played a crucial role in creating the opportunity for Priest to seize the championship at the Show of Shows. He diverted Drew McIntyre's attention for a sufficient amount of time, eventually paving the way for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Second City Saint was originally planned to face The Visionary at WrestleMania 40. However, it was scrapped after his injury at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event.

The Best in the World has been caught up in a rivalry with The Scottish Warrior ever since, and with McIntyre set to battle Priest at The Clash at the Castle, Punk might find a way to get involved in the match and make his way into the title scene.

In the first-ever pro wrestling showdown between the Voice of the Voiceless and the Judgment Day member, the former could come out on top and clinch the top title after 11 long years.