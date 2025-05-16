Top WWE star to take a break; Bloodline debut; John Cena to reveal ally? 5 bold predictions for SmackDown (May 16th, 2025)

WWE Backlash from St. Louis was a show packed with great matches. It featured the debut of Jeff Cobb and John Cena defeating Randy Orton to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

This week's episode of SmackDown will be the first episode of the show since Backlash. Therefore, fans will have plenty to see in terms of the fallout, while the build-up to SNME and Money in the Bank will also start tonight.

Let's take a look at five things that can take place on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown:

#5. Naomi takes a sabbatical

Naomi has been involved in a feud with Jade Cargill ever since the Storm made her return at the Elimination Chamber. The two faced each other at WrestleMania, where Jade emerged victorious.

After getting frustrated with Jade Cargill, Naomi could take a sabbatical and leave SmackDown to forget Jade. Jey Uso also did something similar a few years ago when he left SmackDown after getting frustrated with the Bloodline's drama. Naomi could follow in Jey's footsteps during the show.

#4. Solo Sikoa adds a new member to the Bloodline

Jeff Cobb shocked the world when he made his debut at Backlash during the US Title match. He interfered in the match to help Jacob Fatu retain his title and was revealed as the newest member of The Bloodline.

After Jeff, Solo could add another new member to The Bloodline on this week's SmackDown. The new member could be Hikuleo, another real-life family relative who has reportedly signed with WWE.

#3. Alexa Bliss goes after the US Championship

The Goddess made her much-awaited return to WWE when she was revealed as Zelina Vega's tag team partner on last week's SmackDown. Alexa Bliss teamed up with her to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

After teaming up with her last week, Alexa could go after Zelina's women's United States Championship. Alexa could confront Zelina and attack her leading to a future match for the championship.

#2. R-Truth calls out John Cena

John Cena faced Randy Orton at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Randy was closing in on a victory, but R-Truth interfered, distracting him, leading to his loss.

After the show, Truth went out to congratulate Cena during the press conference, but Cena hit him with an Attitude Adjustment. Truth could appear on SmackDown, and John Cena could be called out for what he did to him in St. Louis.

#1. Travis Scott returns

Travis Scott made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania and helped John Cena win his 17th world championship. However, Travis hasn't been seen on WWE programming ever since Mania.

Travis could make a surprise return to WWE on this week's SmackDown and join Cena as his partner in crime. Cena recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram which many fans think was hinting at the return of Travis Scott.

