Top WWE star to turn heel after 3 years? Backlash teased it

One of the biggest takeaways from the events at WWE Backlash is the necessity for a top star's heel turn. The crowd seems to have turned on a long-standing dominant champion. As such, Bianca Belair's role in the SmackDown women's roster may need to be tweaked.

It can be argued that the reception Belair got from Puerto Rico was a one-time thing. However, her babyface persona has notably gone stale over the past few months. Crowd reactions have died down even though The EST of WWE has arrived merrily twirling her hair.

Now that IYO SKY's popularity sky-high, Bianca Belair's heel turn may naturally unfold on television if their program continues after Backlash. She will transition to SmackDown soon. Her renewed run with the SmackDown Women's Title as a villain will fit her overpowering physique and, if played right, an arrogant version of the EST character could be implemented.

The aforementioned persona was seen during her run in the developmental brand. From 2017 to 2020 in NXT, she played a heel who mocked her opponent's strength and claimed herself to be badEST and toughEST. Bianca embarked on a 367-day undefeated streak which was crucial for her to get recognition.

Could WWE use their tried-and-tested method for Bianca Belair's heel turn after Backlash? SmackDown will lose a top babyface, but they can compensate with IYO SKY and maybe even her comrades, Dakota Kai and Bayley.

WWE Backlash: Bianca Belair is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion

Now that Bianca has overcome IYO SKY at Backlash, she will cross 400 days as RAW Women's Champion by the time the next flagship show rolls around and the Draft changes go into effect. It is unknown whether a title swap between Belair and Rhea Ripley will lead to them retaining their individual reigns with the gold.

The EST is going to surpass Becky Lynch's record of 398 days as RAW Women's Champion. The Man set the milestone in 2019-20 following her win at WrestleMania 35. Last year, she was a formidable rival to Belair, but they eventually made amends to clash with Damage CTRL.

WWE must be churning out ideas to bolster Bianca's run on the blue brand after seeing the receptions she received in Puerto Rico. It remains to be seen if they tweak her crowd-favorite character or give fans something more on the darker side.

