Top WWE star to walk away from the company because of Triple H amid recent reports? Exploring the chances

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative department, the company has undergone numerous changes. While some talents have received the spotlight, others have remained in the shadows. One star who has long been awaiting the spotlight is Karrion Kross. Rumors have been swirling that the 39-year-old may leave the company once his contract expires, and it may actually happen.
What sparked the speculation is Fightful's recent report, which suggested that Kross' WWE contract is set to expire in a few months and that the company has not yet shown interest in renewing it. The creative team may have no plans for him. However, the WWE Universe has been showing massive support for The Doom Walker since WrestleMania 41.
Surprisingly, Karrion Kross' merchandise even became the top-selling item on the WWE Shop at one point, but WWE did not capitalize on it. Although fans were rallying behind Kross and clamoring to see him in a major storyline, Triple H took no major steps in this regard. The 39-year-old has only been seen in backstage segments on RAW that have had little to no meaning.
For a superstar who has been on the main roster for four years and has neither received a push nor been released, frustrations could surely be building up. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Triple H's booking of Kross has even frustrated fans. Even if WWE offers him a new contract, there are chances that Karrion Kross may not accept it.
The former NXT Champion may decide to walk away from the Stamford-based promotion once his current deal expires. Whatever is discussed above is entirely speculation at this point, and only time will tell what happens in the coming weeks.
Triple H to use Karrion Kross as an enhancement talent on the roster?
Karrion Kross was once a dominant NXT Champion, but he has now been struggling to get the spotlight on the main roster. Given his recent booking, it does not look like he would ever get close to a major championship. Triple H might use the 39-year-old as an enhancement talent on RAW.
The hallmark of an enhancement talent is their consistent use to elevate others, often through losses or by playing a supporting role in storylines without gaining much. Well, it will not be wrong to say that Kross’ recent WWE booking under Triple H aligns very well with this pattern in several ways.
The Doom Walker's in-ring appearances have been very rare, unlike his NXT days, where he was a focal point. Karrion Kross has instead been featured in backstage segments in recent months, such as his confrontations with Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. He has been playing the role of a psychological antagonist, planting seeds of doubt or urging others to embrace their darker sides.
Over the years, Kross has earned a reputation for causing character changes in superstars, which fans call the Karrion Kross Effect. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative has seemingly been banking on that and using him to elevate other talents and enhance their storylines on the roster.
