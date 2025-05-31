Triple H may have dropped the ball with 39-year-old WWE star on the main roster

Ever since Triple H took over the creative regime, he has changed the landscape of WWE by elevating several talents in the past few years. Stars such as LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Damian Priest have seen a meteoric rise in the company. However, a few talents have been left out of the spotlight, indicating that the company has no major plans for them on the main roster.

Karrion Kross is one of the most prominent names on that list. The 39-year-old has been getting little to no spotlight on Monday Night RAW despite fans clamoring to see him get a huge push. The Doom Walker has caught fans' attention through his cryptic promos and character work in the past few months.

Regardless of the incredible support from the WWE Universe, the Triple H-led creative team is taking no visible steps that may guarantee a bright future for Kross. Several factors suggest The Game may have dropped the ball with Kross.

Triple H did not capitalize on the huge buzz post-WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross failed to make it to the WrestleMania 41 card, and it didn't come as a surprise. But he had a mission to create an impact during that weekend. Following the show, Kross delivered an unfiltered promo backstage in which he talked about the lack of opportunities for talent. He unleashed a verbal tirade, and the promo made headlines all over social media.

Coming out of the WrestleMania weekend, The Doom Walker was one of the biggest talking points among fans. Surprisingly, his merchandise became the highest-selling item on WWE Shop, surpassing John Cena and Jey Uso. But the saddest part was that Triple H did nothing with all that momentum.

Despite all that hype, Karrion Kross was again relegated to his random backstage promos that had no connection to anything at all. Well, it feels like Triple H completely overlooked the momentum the 39-year-old had coming out of WrestleMania, with Kross stuck in the same spot.

Non-involvement in any proper feud or storyline on WWE RAW

Following his verbal tirade, the WWE Universe has been rallying behind Karrion Kross, wanting to see him in a major feud. But nothing of this nature has happened. WWE did not push him in any big feud or storyline on RAW. He has been getting involved in cryptic promos backstage with no particular context or payoff.

Watching a talent like him getting wasted in filler segments has become extremely frustrating for fans. When Triple H could have easily inserted him in the Intercontinental Title picture or any other worthy storyline, the creative team showed disinclination to do so. It looks as if the company has absolutely zero plans for the former NXT Champion.

Karrion Kross gets spotted with his wife, Scarlett, in the background during interviews and other segments. But he has yet to become an integral part of a story on RAW. The Doom Walker did an amazing job during his feud with The Wyatt Sicks last year, but that was the last time fans saw him involved in something substantial in WWE.

Karrion Kross' omission from the Men's Money in the Bank Qualifiers

Coming off WrestleMania 41 with some momentum and a clean slate, fans expected WWE to at least include Karrion Kross in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. No one thought he’d win it, but being part of such a high-stakes bout felt like a reasonable step forward.

But the Triple H-led creative team didn’t even book him in a qualifying match. The final qualifying match for the Men's MITB Ladder Match will feature CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano. Fans have since taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Many are frustrated with how the Stamford-based promotion has been treating the former NXT Champion. Leaving Karrion Kross out of a match that’s known to be a career-making opportunity for rising stars just adds to the feeling that Triple H doesn't have any long-term plans for him.

