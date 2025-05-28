Top WWE Superstar to betray Bianca Belair after she was seen hanging out with Naomi? Exploring the possibility 

Bianca Belair and Naomi's relationship has turned sour in the past few months due to the chaos that took place on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber. The EST was forced to distance herself from the 37-year-old. However, the two superstars were recently seen hanging out with each other outside WWE. They shared several videos on social media with no signs of bad blood.
Well, the unexpected reunion shocked many fans, and why not? In the wake of this, many believe that Jade Cargill might be upset with Belair and take it as an act of betrayal, as the latter was seen hanging out with her archrival, Naomi. Despite the ongoing speculation, Cargill turning her back on The EST for this reason seems unlikely.
Bianca Belair and Naomi attended Natalya's birthday party, and it had no relation to WWE's storylines. Both superstars were completely out of their on-screen characters while spending quality time together. Many other superstars like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, who are on-screen rivals, were also spotted together.
Jade Cargill has not expressed frustration with Belair yet. Although the two were involved in a tense face-off on SmackDown earlier this year, there was no solid follow-up on the heated confrontation. Hence, it is likely WWE could be planning a new chapter for Cargill and Belair instead of revisiting their previous angle.
Bianca Belair to start a feud with Naomi upon return?
Bianca Belair will make her much-awaited return to WWE SmackDown this week. It will be her first appearance on the show since announcing her finger injury following WrestleMania 41. Well, there is a lot of buzz among fans about what could be the next chapter in her career.
There is a good possibility that The EST of WWE could start a feud with her former best friend, Naomi. The Triple H-led creative team can resume their storyline on the blue brand. Following Elimination Chamber, The Glow made a big revelation that she attacked Jade Cargill last year to protect her friendship with Bianca Belair.
When Belair didn’t respond the way Naomi expected, the latter went on to berate her. While WWE did not provide any follow-up to this angle, chances are high that Naomi might confront the former Women's Champion on SmackDown to continue the storyline.
She could appear with the same anger to launch a potential attack on The EST. Such an angle could be enough to kick off their much-awaited feud. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now.