Top WWE Superstar claims that he is 'really good' at promos

He added that he actually surprised himself with his performance on the mic.

Sami Zayn nows calls himself 'The Great Liberator'.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been vocal over the last few months. His rants have not only ticked off the fans but also resulted in him becoming one of the top heels of the SmackDown roster.

On the recent episode of WWE The Bump, Zayn was asked about his opinion on his recent promos. The Intercontinental Champion revealed that he was actually surprised by the reaction his promos have received and came to realize that he's really good at making the fans angry.

"I'm not trying to sound arrogant here, but I surprise myself with my own greatness. I mean, I'm really, really good at it. I didn't really realize how good I was at getting under people's skin because for the longest time in my career, I was - I think I still am- about doing the right thing". (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

Sami Zayn, who mostly worked as a fan-favorite in the early years of his career, was not used to cutting promos against the fans in attendance. According to the reigning Intercontinental Champion, he learned this skill recently and went on to reveal why it has been so effective.

"For the longest time, it was all about being a good guy and doing what's right, and that's it. Even with injustice came your way, time after time, you just kind of put your head down and plow through it. Then all of a sudden when you just stop caring about that, or what people think about you, and you just say what's ever on your mind, it's just interesting...It's interesting that I'm unlocking this new skill that I never touched the first 11 years of my career."

Sami Zayn is going to be in action at WrestleMania 36, where he defends the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan. It will be interesting to see if Zayn can utilize his mic skills to somehow defeat the former WWE Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.