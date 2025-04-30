Top WWE Superstar to join The Judgment Day after dethroning Dominik Mysterio for IC title? Exploring the potential

Dominik Mysterio received his flowers at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when he won the WWE Intercontinental Title by pinning his faction mate Finn Balor in the Fatal Four-way bout. “Dirty” Dom’s title reign is only a couple of weeks old but has already had a successful title defense against Penta. The latest edition of RAW featured yet another challenger emerging for the 28-year-old star.
On this week’s edition of the flagship show, Dominik Mysterio, along with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, interrupted Nick Aldis and AJ Styles, who were discussing The Phenomenal One’s future after his loss at 'Mania. “Dirty” Dom insulted Styles and compared him to his deadbeat dad.
Former WWE Champion expressed interest in facing Dominik Mysterio, and would seemingly face Mysterio for his IC title next. In a shocking turn of events, AJ Styles might dethrone “Dirty” Dom in the absence of Liv Morgan and could surprisingly join The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, kicking the 28-year-old star.
Balor and Mysterio’s relationship was hanging by a thin thread, and Liv Morgan used to keep them together. However, in her absence, things might become ugly, and “Dirty” Dom might get kicked out of the heel faction.
AJ Styles and Balor share a major history, as they were both leaders of the Bullet Club at one point. Therefore, The Phenomenal One teaming up with The Prince could present an interesting angle. This would also lay the foundation for Mysterio’s face turn.
That said, the proposed hypothesis above remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Former WWE employee predicts if Dominik Mysterio will lose his title to AJ Styles
While discussing the latest episode of the red brand on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo noted that the Stamford-based promotion has set up an angle between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio, and fans will see this rivalry unfold on the flagship show in the upcoming weeks.
Furthermore, he predicted that WWE would not take the title off Dominik Mysterio to put it on AJ Styles because of his age.
"There's your angle for AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio. That's it! That was done, so you get AJ and Dom, probably next week or the week after. AJ and Dom will now be the program. Are you going to take the belt off Dom and put it on AJ? No because AJ is 50-something years old," Russo said.
“Dirty” Dom successfully defended his title against Penta despite being a massive underdog. It will be interesting to see if Styles faces a similar fate at the hands of Dominik or if the creative team has something else planned for the 28-year-old star.