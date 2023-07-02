Top WWE Superstar's almost four-year undefeated streak comes to an end at Money in the Bank

It was Iyo Sky who came out on top in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which meant that the five other women came up short.

One of those women was Trish Stratus, who was part of some brutal moments throughout and suffered her first loss on pay-per-view since SummerSlam 2019.

The former Women's Champion has wrestled several matches over the past few months and even qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW. In recent months she competed at both WrestleMania and Night of Champions.

Despite having Zoey Stark on the same page as her and the two women working together, it wasn't their day. Iyo Sky emerged victorious after pulling off an interesting trick when she handcuffed Becky Lynch and Bayley to each other through the ladder in order to prevent them from climbing.

It's unclear what the future now holds for Stratus, who was a surprise addition to the match. It's expected that she will remain part of RAW and continue to work with Zoey Stark, pushing her forward following her recent promotion to the main roster.

Do you think the right woman came out on top at WWE Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

