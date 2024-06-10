Top WWE Superstar to turn on Dominik Mysterio and align with Liv Morgan? Exploring the possibility

The love angle between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan has become a central storyline on Monday Night RAW, seizing the attention of fans. Further, Dominik's actions, where he inadvertently aids Morgan, have sparked speculation among fans about a potential alliance between them.

However, another possibility is that Finn Balor could turn on Dominik Mysterio and align himself with Liv Morgan in the coming weeks.

This assumption stems from Balor's recent involvement in Dominik and Liv's love angle, where he seems intent on driving them apart. Given the potential signs of Liv aligning with Finn Balor, it's conceivable that the former Universal Champion could betray Dominik to join forces with the Women's World Champion.

Such a development could lead to the former NXT North American Champion turning babyface on the red brand, potentially teaming up with a returning babyface Rhea Ripley. This could set the stage for mixed tag team action in the future, with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan facing off against Dominik and Rhea Ripley.

As the storyline continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the dynamics between Judgement Day, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor will unfold in the upcoming episodes of RAW.

Why Dominik Mysterio's alliance with Liv Morgan is best for business in WWE?

The potential scenario of Finn Balor aligning with Liv Morgan is certainly intriguing, but Dominik Mysterio's alliance with the Women's World Champion might be even more beneficial for business. If the former NXT North American Champion pairs with Morgan in the upcoming weeks, it could set up a high-stakes showdown between Liv and Rhea Ripley.

As the Women's World Champion aims to take everything from the Eradicator, including Dominik Mysterio, would create compelling drama. When Ripley returns, she would naturally aim to reclaim what she has lost from Morgan. Many fans are already humorously predicting a Liv vs. Rhea match at SummerSlam 2024 with custody of Dominik on the line.

Furthermore, an association between Dominik Mysterio and Morgan could generate significant interest among fans, particularly on social media platforms. Their recent interactions have already garnered substantial attention from the WWE Universe. This highlights the potential for their alliance to boost engagement and viewership not only on Monday Night RAW but across all WWE platforms.

It will be intriguing to see whether the Dirty Dominik will go against Rhea Ripley's wishes and align with Liv Morgan, adding another layer of intrigue to this storyline.

