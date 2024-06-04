3 Signs WWE star Liv Morgan has Finn Balor under her influence

Liv Morgan and Finn Balor are seemingly at odds after the former injured Rhea Ripley. However, subtle signs and the duo's history suggest that they may be working together.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan came face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio after they shared a kiss last week. However, they were separated by Finn Balor, who seemed displeased with Morgan's advances. The Prince said The Judgment Day didn't want anything to do with the Women's World Champion.

Interestingly, all of this may be Liv Morgan and Balor's way of deceiving fans, as they may be in cahoots with each other. In this list, we will look at three signs that Morgan may have influenced The Prince to side with her.

#3 Finn Balor and Liv Morgan share a storied history with The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan and Finn Balor are no strangers to each other, as they have worked together in the past. In 2022, Morgan, Balor, and AJ Styles teamed up to take on Damian Priest, Edge (Adam Copeland), and Rhea Ripley.

Due to their storied history, they already have a strong connection. It may not be difficult for Liv Morgan to manipulate Balor into potentially betraying his Judgment Day stablemates.

#2 Finn Balor didn't have a clear answer to Damian Priest

The Prince locked horns with Dragon Lee on this week's RAW. He was also involved in several segments featuring The Judgment Day on the show.

In a backstage chat, Damian Priest questioned Dominik Mysterio about the latter's recent interactions with Liv Morgan. While Balor defended Mysterio, he didn't have a convincing response to Priest's query about Rhea Ripley. This could be a hint that The Prince could betray the World Heavyweight Champion and combine forces with Morgan.

#1 Finn Balor has much motivation to turn his back on The Judgment Day

All the members of The Judgment Day are successful in their own way. However, Balor hasn't enjoyed much success in singles competition since joining the faction. Hence, Liv Morgan could convince him that it was Damian Priest's fault.

The Archer of Infamy has earned several accolades as a solo star. After winning the 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he captured the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. Since then, he has seemingly declared himself as the group's leader, making important decisions on behalf of his teammates.

Balor could already be upset about Priest stealing his spotlight. Morgan might capitalize on the growing differences between the two stars and motivate The Prince to betray his allies.

