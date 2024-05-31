The Judgment Day member may have subtly been plotting their downfall with Liv Morgan for the past 2 years

Liv Morgan's relationship with the members of The Judgment Day is becoming increasingly visible every week on Monday Night RAW. Since injuring Rhea Ripley in April, Liv Morgan has been doing her best to stay true to her word about taking everything her rival loved. Not only did the 29-year-old win the Women's World Championship, but she also seems to have taken away Mami's Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio.

This past week on RAW, Morgan retained her Women's World Title against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, thanks to yet another interference from Dom Dom. She later kissed Dominik Mysterio as a sign of gratitude for the latter's contribution to her victory. Interestingly, Morgan has also been spotted with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh backstage in the past few weeks. The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is in full force. However, this may have been part of a plan she formed with The Prince two years ago.

It should be noted that in 2022, Morgan and Balor had a short tag team trio run with AJ Styles, where they feuded with The Judgment Day. The heel faction consisted of Damian Priest, Edge (aka Adam Copeland), and Rhea Ripley at the time.

At one point in this storyline, Styles, Balor, and Morgan were discussing how they needed a plan to pick out The Judgment Day one by one. It's possible that the plan they were discussing was Finn joining the group and eventually breaking it from within.

Finn and AJ also called Morgan their sister, a term that is highly treasured, especially coming from the former Bullet Club leaders. This could also be why Liv was initially seen getting out of Balor's car on RAW earlier this month.

What did Liv Morgan learn from working with Finn Balor and AJ Styles in WWE in 2022?

Liv Morgan is one of the most notable stars in the Stamford-based promotion. However, despite her accomplishments and experiences, there is still a lot that she can learn from veterans like Balor and Styles.

During an interaction with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, the Women's World Champion stated that while working with AJ and Finn, she noted their level of comfort. The RAW Superstar noted how Balor and Styles were always calm before they went out to wrestle.

It would be interesting to see what else will transpire in Liv Morgan's story with The Judgment Day in WWE.

