Top WWE Superstars to launch an unprovoked attack on Jey Uso a week after his title loss? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso has been presented with the chance of getting right back into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture. However, those chances could be ruined by The New Day.

Ad

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took digs at Jey after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther last Monday. Woods posted a video stating that The New Day was also willing to congratulate The Ring General on his historic win.

Despite losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, Jey now has the opportunity to win the King of the Ring Tournament. But an unprovoked attack by The New Day could cost The Yeet Man his chance of qualifying for the tournament's semi-final.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The New Day knows Jey Uso well, having feuded with him and his brother, Jimmy, for the tag team titles over the past decade. Their rivalry could be reignited if the World Tag Team Champions decide to cost the Yeet Master his qualifying match on RAW.

Rikishi compared Jey Uso's situation to Randy Orton and John Cena

Rikishi believes WWE would've never taken a world championship off Randy Orton or John Cena, while comparing Jey Uso's situation with them.

Ad

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer questioned if WWE would've done the same with Orton or Cena, as he said the following:

"What is it against my boy, that you just feel like... Would you have done that to Randy Orton if you threw the belt on Randy for a while? Would you have done that to John Cena? I mean, let's talk about it. Because last I know, at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, he had the whole arena yeet."

Ad

Ad

Jey will face Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW. A win would confirm a showdown between Jey and Cody Rhodes in the semi-final.

The two superstars are no strangers to each other, having held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship together. They also teamed up against Logan Paul and John Cena at the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in a winning effort, thanks to the returning R-Truth (Ron Killings).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More