Top WWE Superstars to launch an unprovoked attack on Jey Uso a week after his title loss? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso has been presented with the chance of getting right back into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture. However, those chances could be ruined by The New Day.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took digs at Jey after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther last Monday. Woods posted a video stating that The New Day was also willing to congratulate The Ring General on his historic win.
Despite losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, Jey now has the opportunity to win the King of the Ring Tournament. But an unprovoked attack by The New Day could cost The Yeet Man his chance of qualifying for the tournament's semi-final.
The New Day knows Jey Uso well, having feuded with him and his brother, Jimmy, for the tag team titles over the past decade. Their rivalry could be reignited if the World Tag Team Champions decide to cost the Yeet Master his qualifying match on RAW.
Rikishi compared Jey Uso's situation to Randy Orton and John Cena
Rikishi believes WWE would've never taken a world championship off Randy Orton or John Cena, while comparing Jey Uso's situation with them.
Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer questioned if WWE would've done the same with Orton or Cena, as he said the following:
"What is it against my boy, that you just feel like... Would you have done that to Randy Orton if you threw the belt on Randy for a while? Would you have done that to John Cena? I mean, let's talk about it. Because last I know, at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, he had the whole arena yeet."
Jey will face Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW. A win would confirm a showdown between Jey and Cody Rhodes in the semi-final.
The two superstars are no strangers to each other, having held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship together. They also teamed up against Logan Paul and John Cena at the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in a winning effort, thanks to the returning R-Truth (Ron Killings).