Uncle Howdy defeated Chad Gable in his in-ring debut during the main event of RAW. The Wyatt Sicks had previously defeated American Made in a six-man tag team match a few weeks ago.

Bo Dallas hadn't competed in the ring in his new guise but withstood an attack from American Made during his match. Gable tried to overcome his fear but could not overcome Uncle Howdy.

Now that his in-ring debut is officially in the books, what's next for Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks? In this list, we take a look at four things that could potentially be next for Howdy and his faction on RAW.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. He goes after American Made's Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile put her hands on Erick Rowan during a mid-match attack on Uncle Howdy. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

While Gable and the Creeds have lost to the Wyatt Sicks, Ivy Nile hasn't faced Nikki Cross one-on-one. She betrayed her friend Maxxine Dupri after initially supporting her while Gable berated her.

Nile turned her back on her friend after The Creeds joined up with Chad Gable. The Wyatt Sicks already crashed one of her matches, and if Gable is absent from RAW but Nile is not, they could resume the feud with American Made by targeting Nile.

American Made's Pitbull jumped on Erick Rowan's back during the main event but Cross was nowhere to be seen. Her actions may be addressed next week with an attack or a video.

#3. Uncle Howdy retreats to the shadows but sends more video messages

Before the group appeared regularly on RAW, fans learned more about the members of the Wyatt Sicks through videos. Dallas had conversations with his Uncle Howdy alter ego. We also had brief videos for each performer.

Rowan's was heartbreaking as he said people forgot about him after two of his brothers passed away. We didn't get much for Cross, Dexter Lumis, or Joe Gacy, so bookers could go the video route for the next few weeks.

Competing at Bad Blood would make sense since the group has main-evented RAW but hasn't appeared on a PLE. They could offer Gable a definitive ending in the videos or tease their next victim.

#2. Dominik Mysterio pays for his transgressions

If Uncle Howdy is targeting stars who have abused or mistreated their family, Dominik Mysterio has to be at the top of that list. Not only did he mistreat his father but he also berated his mother and sister during that feud.

More recently, Dirty Dom has turned his back on two people who accepted him the most - Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day splintered, putting Priest and The Eradicator on the outs. They were outnumbered but the LWO returned on RAW.

If the LWO continues to feud with the new Judgment Day, then Uncle Howdy could leave creepy gifts in the clubhouse for Dominik. It would warn the younger Mysterio that they're coming for him when he least expects it.

#1. They go after Bronson Reed for bullying people on RAW

Before he made his debut, Bo Dallas cut a pre-taped promo accepting Chad Gable's invitation to a match on RAW. He mentioned Gable by name in the video since he betrayed and mistreated his family in Alpha Academy.

Dallas mentioned that the whole situation would be a 'purge' of the wicked, mainly referring to the leader of American Made. What if it was also a tease of future targets?

He also mentioned a 'beast rising from the seas' and the blood of the damned would be 'reigning down' from the sky.

Reed has been reigning down on his victims with Tsunamis, including one to former Bray Wyatt ally Braun Strowman, on top of a car in the parking lot. Reed's been fighting one opponent at a time. How would he fare against four?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.