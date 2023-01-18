Toxic Attraction member tweets one-word message after accidentally hitting current stablemate

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction was involved in a tag team match. Jacy Jayne has now commented on a spot from the bout.

Faction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were in action against Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria in the main event. The closing stages of the match saw Jayne accidentally hit Dolin with a kick, allowing Perez to strike with the Pop Rox and secure the win.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne reacted to the miscommunication between her and Dolin by tweeting out a one-word reaction.

"Whatever," wrote Jacy Jayne.

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

On last week's show, Jayne and Dolin became the joint winners of a Women's Battle Royal. With the victory, both women became the #1 contenders for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

At the upcoming Vengeance Day show, Dolin and Jayne will challenge Roxanne for the title. The new champion defeated former Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose to win the title a few weeks ago.

Jacy Jayne tweeted a cryptic message after Toxic Attraction's big win

Following Toxic Attraction's big Battle Royal win, the WWE Universe suggested that this was going to lead toward the end of the faction. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are widely expected to go on separate paths following Rose's exit.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne sent out a cryptic message, claiming that her plans were falling into place. She further noted that Toxic Attraction's revenge tour is in full effect. Jayne wrote:

"Everything is falling exactly into place. The Revenge Tour is in full effect."

Jayne and Dolin are determined to win the NXT Women's Championship by dethroning Roxanne Perez on behalf of Mandy Rose. The 32-year-old was released by WWE after losing her title on NXT television.

The duo of Jayne and Dolin are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions but are yet to win a singles title. However, that could change at Vengeance Day.

Would you like to see either Jacy Jayne or Gigi Dolin as the NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes