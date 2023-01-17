"Everything is falling exactly into place" - 26-year-old star sends a cryptic message after teasing betraying Gigi Dolin

At the upcoming NXT Vengeance show, Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The match was confirmed after both Jayne and Dolin became joint number-one contenders for the NXT Women's Championship when both women won a Women's Battle Royal Match on last week's edition of NXT.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne sent a cryptic message, claiming that her plans are falling into place. The WWE Universe recently noted the possibility of Jayne betraying Dolin in the near future.

"Everything is falling exactly into place. The Revenge Tour is in full effect," wrote Jacy Jayne.

The NXT Women's Championship previously belonged to former Toxic Attraction leader, Mandy Rose. The now-former WWE star dropped the title to Perez in her final appearance before being released by the company.

Following Rose's departure from the company, her Toxic Attraction stablemates Dolin and Jayne made it clear that they were willing to bring the NXT Women's Championship back into the faction.

Dolin and Jayne are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and have held the tag titles on two separate occasions. Both women are yet to win a singles championship in the company.

Jacy Jayne sent a message after winning Battle Royal last week with Gigi Dolin

Following Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin's win on last week's episode of NXT, the former sent out an initial cryptic tweet.

The 26-year-old reminded everyone that Toxic Attraction should never be counted out. However, Jayne further made a bold statement regarding herself.

"Never count out Toxic Attraction. If you haven’t noticed we always get the last laugh..especially me," she wrote.

Dolin and Jayne have been teaming up for over a year. They have quite a bond with one another on television and have established their place as a top tag team in the company.

Do you think Jacy Jayne or Gigi Dolin could win the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

